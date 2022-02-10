World

Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition when pursuing higher education

Dolly Parton’s ‘Dollywood’ to offer employees free tuition when pursuing higher education
Dolly Parton’s ‘Dollywood’ to offer employees free tuition when pursuing higher education

Dolly Parton’s ‘Dollywood’ to offer employees free tuition when pursuing higher education

PIGEON FORDGE, Tennessee — Leave it to Dolly Parton to deliver the good news of the day.

The legendary singer’s theme park, Dollywood, will begin paying full college tuition for all employees who choose to go.

The company will also cover miscellaneous fees and textbooks.

The education perk is available to employees starting on their very first day of work and will be available to all seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees. This tuition coverage starts on Feb. 24.

Dollywood has a reputation for caring for employees.

Along with the new tuition benefit, employees receive access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center and are provided free meals for every working shift.

There are also apprentice and leadership training programs offered through the company.

The park also pays a portion of childcare costs for employees who need childcare while they work.

The-CNN-Wire.


