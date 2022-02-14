Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could be a goner if Brian Flores’ tanking claims prove true



Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, has strongly denied allegations by former coach Brian Flores that Ross had instructed the Dolphins to tank (i.e. lose intentional games for a better draft position).

But Ross will be investigated, and if the allegations are proven true, Ross could be out of a job. Or more precisely, outside of a team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Report, the rest of the NFL owners may vote for Ross if it is proven that he actually ordered some tanking.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also told reporters that the allegations “would not be tolerated if violations occurred.”

Flores, who remains out of work even after being fired after the season, complained that Ross offered him incentives to lose games so that the Dolphins could pick No. 1 overall. Of course, if true, Flores didn’t listen for sure, as the Dolphins have won seven straight since starting 1-7 this past season.

“Regarding Brian Flores’ allegations, I am a respected and honest person and cannot stand without their response,” Ross said in a statement at the time of the allegations. “I accept great personal exceptions to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.

“His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand that there are media reports that the NFL wants to investigate his claims, and we will fully cooperate. The value of the entire Miami Dolphin Company from unjust and degrading claims. “

Although reports suggest Ross may be a genius, Flores will still have a hard time proving that Ross told him to tank, if he did.

“I can’t guess what they will be because we have to find out what the events are, what the consequences are.” Goodell said Feb. 9. “And when we know what those events are and how they affect our game, we will take it very seriously, just as we will deal with any differences in the league – very seriously.”