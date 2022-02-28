Dolphins planned to pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton before Brian Flores lawsuit: report



The Miami Dolphins had huge offseason plans, but they all fell apart when former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the franchise alleging discrimination in hiring practice.

That plan? Miami wanted to follow former New Orleans Saints head coach Shawn Payton when he resigned on Jan. 25, according to ProFootballTalk.com . The saints, however, refused the dolphin’s request to speak to Payton.

The Dolphins also had a desire to bring quarterback Tom Brady to Miami, but he apparently retired after 22 seasons in the NFL. It was also discussed internally that Brady could be a potential minority owner of dolphins.

Brady will remain on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers list until June 2 because if the team steps in to put him on the reserve / retirees list before that date, the Bucs will hit the cs 32 million dead cap. If it happens after June 2, the cap hit will spread over two seasons. Brady still has one year left on his contract and is valued at more than 20 20 million for the 2022 season.

The Dolphins have hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach to replace Flores, and they are still planning to roll out quarterback Tuya Tagovillar. The pair is expected to be a coach-QB combination for the upcoming season.