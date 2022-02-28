Sports

Dolphins planned to pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton before Brian Flores lawsuit: report

The Miami Dolphins had huge offseason plans, but they all fell apart when former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the franchise alleging discrimination in hiring practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady watching from the # 12 sideline during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 19, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

That plan? Miami wanted to follow former New Orleans Saints head coach Shawn Payton when he resigned on Jan. 25, according to ProFootballTalk.com. The saints, however, refused the dolphin’s request to speak to Payton.

The Dolphins also had a desire to bring quarterback Tom Brady to Miami, but he apparently retired after 22 seasons in the NFL. It was also discussed internally that Brady could be a potential minority owner of dolphins.

New Orleans Saints head coach Shaun Payton before the game against the Atlanta Falcons on January 9, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brady will remain on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers list until June 2 because if the team steps in to put him on the reserve / retirees list before that date, the Bucs will hit the cs 32 million dead cap. If it happens after June 2, the cap hit will spread over two seasons. Brady still has one year left on his contract and is valued at more than 20 20 million for the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws to the left during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at East Rutherford, NJ.

The Dolphins have hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach to replace Flores, and they are still planning to roll out quarterback Tuya Tagovillar. The pair is expected to be a coach-QB combination for the upcoming season.

