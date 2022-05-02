Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil get 4 hits each as Mets beat Phillies behind Max Scherzer



Three teams, two seasons – Max Sherza will not lose easily.

Sometimes it takes a little help from his friends.

Dominic Smith has scored 4 for 4 with three RBIs to support an incoherent Sherzer, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Sunday night to win their seventh series at the start of the year.

Jeff McNeil said, “It’s pretty cool. It’s been a lot of fun so far.” “This team is playing great baseball. We’re doing everything right.”

McNeil also had four of New York’s 15 hits and drove three runs at Sterling Mart. The Mets took two of the three on a weekend set that began with the NL East leaders hitting the second no-hitter pitch in franchise history on Friday night – a combined gem by Tyler Miguel and four reliever.

Prior to this run, New York (16-7) failed to win more than five consecutive series to start a season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous major league club took part in their first seven series of the 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks, who won their first nine.

Scherzer (4-0) struck out his first five batsmen for the first time in his career and at times looked irresistible. But he dropped two home runs to Mets Nemesis Kyle Schwartz and a single shot to Bryce Harper on the 0-2 pitch.

“I thought we’d do a good job with him at our bats today,” Schwartz said. “I thought there was something good about it.”

The three-time Tsai Young Award winner has been unbeaten since joining the Mets on a বছরের 130 million three-year deal. His 15-0 – the longest winning streak of his career – began in his last 24 regular-season after a 3-0 loss to Milwaukee on May 30, 2021, with the Washington Nationals, who traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.

“That’s it. Come here and win your ball club,” Scherzer said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about my stuff. It’s about going there and doing what you can to win for the team. So tonight is a great night. Everyone had a hand in it.”

The right-handed batsman struck out nine and walked one in six innings. He dropped four runs and five hits.

Sherzer’s teams have won each of his last 18 regular-seasons. He dropped a 1-0 decision to San Francisco in last year’s play-off with the Dodgers.

“As great as it is, I could have easily lost tonight,” Sherzer said. “But I didn’t. My teammates picked me up.”

Tied to score 3 in the fifth game, New York loaded the base against starter Jack Eflin (1-2). Jetty Realmuto passed the ball, and Smith’s two runs in the middle made it 6-3.

Martে made a diving catch in the right field to thwart a potential Phillies rally in the seventh game, and an error from second baseman Jean Segura helped the Mets to three in the bottom half – including Mart’s two-run single.

McNeil added an RBI double to the eighth, matching the height of his career with his ninth four-hit play. The last four came against Philadelphia.

McNeil said with a smile, “That’s great.

Smith entered the season at 6 with 36 (.167) with four RBIs. He equaled the high of his career for hits. Five of his 13 three-hit games have come against the Phillies.

“I think when you get off the bench, you have to be realistic and be right in the baby’s footsteps,” Smith said. “So I think I’m pretty decent at-bat and it was nice to finally have some success tonight.”

Johann Carmargo struck out Homer for two in the ninth over for Philadelphia off Eoin Lopez.

In the eighth match, after Francisco Lindo hit a speed of 93 miles per hour, Lopez threw inside the shorebar, urging the umpires to warn both benches. Lopez then immersed Alec Bohm with 1-2 changes, but was not expelled.

Roaster Crunch

Teams will have to cut their active rosters from 28 players to 26 on Monday, leaving many wondering if the Metra will lower the DH / 2B Robinson Canoe. Cano, 39, who was out last season serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 in 12 games with a homer, three RBIs and a slight .501 OPS. He is earning $ 24 million this year and owes another মিল 24 million next season in the final year of his contract.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a very emotional day, whatever it is,” Smith said.

New York manager Buck Schwalter said the team would likely cut a pitcher and a position player.

“It’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be painful. … a lot of healthy debate about it.”

Philadelphia plans to shave two pitchers from the roster, manager Joe Girardi said.

See you again

The Mets 4-2 against the Phillies, and the division rivals closed the square again in the opening game of the four-game set in Philadelphia on Thursday. They play 13 times before the end of May.

Instructor’s room

Phyllis: With the team on Monday, shortstop Didi Gregorias was rested for a two-day break. Girardi hopes to fully heal the left hand injury that left Gregorias on the sidelines for five matches late last month.

Mets: RHP Shawn Reed-Foley was placed on a 10-day injury list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow that would sideline him indefinitely. It is possible that Tommy John may need surgery. Lopez was recalled from Syracuse in Triple to fill the bullpen spot.

Coming next

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suarez (2-0, 4.42 ERA) pitched at home against Texas Rangers RHP John Gray (0-1, 7.00) on Tuesday night.

Mets: In the first matchup of the NL East rivals this season, New York hosted world series champions Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Chris Basit (3-1, 2.25 ERA) pitched for the Mets with a doubleheader on Tuesday in the opening match of a four-match series against Max Frieder (2-2, 3.00).