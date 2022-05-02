Dominic Smith makes statement as Mets win series from Phillies



Dominic Smith provided the Mets with a loud answer Sunday about which position player should depart with MLB rosters on the verge of shrinking to 26.

Answer: Somebody not named Dominic Smith.

The previously slumping first baseman was in the middle of just about everything on this night, helping the Mets win their seventh straight series to begin the season (extending a franchise record) with a 10-6 victory over the Phillies at Citi Field.

Smith went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, a night before general manager Billy Eppler will decide on two roster subtractions. Smith, who has minor league options remaining, could be a candidate for demotion to Triple-A Syracuse, but there is also the matter of underwhelming Robinson Cano.

Cano owns a .195/.233/.268 slash line with one homer and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances since returning from a PED suspension that cost him all of 2021.

The Mets still owe the 39-year-old second baseman $37 million on a contract that runs through next season.

Dominic Smith went 4-for-4 in the Mets’ win over the Phillies on Sunday night. Corey Sipkin

“I wouldn’t be happy,” Francisco Lindor said before the game, when asked about the possibility Cano will get dumped. “I don’t want to see that happen. He’s a good teammate, a good person and obviously he’s got a great track record and we all know what he’s capable of doing. I don’t care how old he is, the mind is still fresh and he can still hit.”

Lindor was asked what he’s seen from Cano, who has started only once in the Mets’ last five games. Cano has been a part-time player, shifting between second base and DH.

“The inconsistency is coming because he’s not in there every day,” Lindor said. “He’s been a guy, his whole career, and he’s in a new role. He didn’t play last year and he’s in a new role right now so that is what is happening. He really hasn’t adjusted to the new role that he has.”

Travis Jankowski has emerged as a dependable backup outfielder whom Buck Showalter and Eppler like and does not have minor league options remaining. If the Mets were to designate him for assignment he would have to clear waivers before he could return to the organization.

Smith entered with a .167/.295/.194 slash line, and nearly doubled his hits total in one night (he entered with six). Jeff McNeil joined Smith with an outburst, going 4-for-5 with an RBI.

Smith’s two-run single in the fifth highlighted an inning in which the Mets scored three times to take a 6-3 lead. After McNeil doubled Lindor to third, Pete Alonso was intentionally walked to load the bases and reliever Jose Alvarado crossed up catcher J.T. Realmuto, leading to a passed ball for a run. Smith followed with his third hit of the game, giving him three RBIs.

In the sixth, Smith delivered a single for his fourth hit of the game. Starling Marte followed with a two-run single that extended the lead to 9-4.

In the fourth, Smith stroked an RBI double that tied it 3-3 following Eduardo Escobar’s leadoff single. Luis Guillorme’s double over Odubel Herrera’s head in center had given the Mets a 2-1 lead in the second against Zach Eflin following Marte’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Max Scherzer picked up the win in the Mets’ win over the Phillies on Sunday. Corey Sipkin

Max Scherzer opened the game with five straight strikeouts (a first in his career), but got blitzed by the long ball, surrendering three homers over six innings in surrendering a season-high four earned runs.

Kyle Schwarber’s second blast of the game, a two-run homer with two outs in the fourth, placed the Mets in a 3-2 hole. Realmuto drew a two-out walk before Schwarber cleared the fence in right-center for his 12th homer against the Mets since the start of last season.

Two innings earlier, Schwarber ended Scherzer’s streak of five strikeouts to begin the game with a shot over the right-field fence. Schwarber also homered Saturday night against Adam Ottavino to put the Phillies ahead in the seventh inning.

Bryce Harper jumped on an 0-2 cutter from Scherzer in the sixth inning for a solo homer that pulled the Phillies within 6-4.