Dominica Court Grants Bail To Mehul Choksi, Permission To Go To Antigua

Dominica High Court has granted bail to Mehul Choksi on medical grounds. Along with this, permission has also been given to go to Antigua for treatment.

New Delhi. Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a scam of about Rs 3500 crore from Punjab National Bank, has got a big relief. Mehul Choksi has been granted bail by a court in Dominica. Dominica High Court has granted bail to Choksi on medical grounds. Along with this, permission has also been given to go to Antigua for treatment. This is a joint consent order from the court.

Giving relief to Mehul Choksi, the court has said that he will have to return for the case of illegal entry into Dominica. However, Choksi has been allowed by the court to travel to Antigua for medical care. During the hearing on Monday, Mehul Choksi appeared in the court through Zoom from the hospital itself. During this, Mehul Choksi was lying on the bed in the hospital.

Also read :- Mehul Choksi’s legal team revealed through video, was kidnapped from Antigua

It is to be known that earlier Choksi had appealed for an early hearing on this petition, which was accepted by the High Court. Earlier this petition was to be heard on July 23. That time also Mehul could not appear in the court due to ill health. He had also appeared in the last hearing from the hospital itself. Senior Trinidadian lawyer Douglas Mendes is leading Choksi’s legal team. Other lawyers on Choksi’s legal team include Jenna Moore Dyer, Julian Prevost, Gina Dyer Monroe, Wayne Norday and Cara Shillingford Marsh.

Choksi has been in Antigua since 2018

Please tell that Mehul Choksi’s health is bad and he is admitted to the hospital in Dominica. Earlier, on the orders of the court, he was taken out of police custody and sent to jail custody. However, he was allowed to undergo treatment in the hospital till his health improved.

Also read: – Preparations to bring Mehul Choksi from Dominica intensified, know what could get stuck in the return

Mehul Choksi has been living in Antigua since 2018 after absconding from India. But recently he suddenly went missing from there and was found in Dominica. Arrested in Dominica on 23 May for illegal entry, which caused a lot of uproar. Choksi’s family members had accused him of kidnapping. Dominica’s Ministry of Immigration declared Choksi a restricted immigrant.