Donal Bisht has become a finalist for Bigg Boss 15, reports that Salman Khan has taken a look at celebs for the show – Donal Bisht to appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’? The names of these 7 celebs became finalists!
Also contacted for ‘Bigg Boss 14’?
We will tell you that there were also reports last year that Donal Bisht was approached for the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, but the actress denied it in an interview. Donal then said that she was not offered ‘Bigg Boss’, but she would definitely like to be a part of the show.
Donal Bisht has acted in TV shows like ‘Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, ‘Dil To Happy Hai Ji’, ‘Lal Ishq’ and ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ and remains very active on social media.
The names of these celebs are also final!
According to reports, the names of celebrities who have so far been confirmed in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are also being revealed to Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan and Amit Tandon. It is said that they have made it to the finals for the 15th season.
