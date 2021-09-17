Donal Bisht has become a finalist for Bigg Boss 15, reports that Salman Khan has taken a look at celebs for the show – Donal Bisht to appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’? The names of these 7 celebs became finalists!

Salman Khan is back on TV with ‘Bigg Boss 15’ from October 3. While discussions are underway to finalize the names of some of the celebrities for this season, some are being approached. It was recently reported that the producers have contacted Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil, Simba Nagpal and Reem Sheikh. There is also talk that TV actress Donal Bisht will enter the house of ‘Bigg Boss’.

According to a report in ‘Spotboy’, Donal Bisht is all set to make an entry in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ show hosted by Salman Khan. This will be his first reality show. This has not yet been officially confirmed.



Also contacted for ‘Bigg Boss 14’?

We will tell you that there were also reports last year that Donal Bisht was approached for the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, but the actress denied it in an interview. Donal then said that she was not offered ‘Bigg Boss’, but she would definitely like to be a part of the show.



Donal Bisht has acted in TV shows like ‘Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’, ‘Dil To Happy Hai Ji’, ‘Lal Ishq’ and ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ and remains very active on social media.



The names of these celebs are also final!

According to reports, the names of celebrities who have so far been confirmed in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are also being revealed to Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan and Amit Tandon. It is said that they have made it to the finals for the 15th season.