Donald Trump Jr. launches gun rights group, vows to fight Democratic gun control proposals



First in Fox: Donald Trump Jr. Launching a new gun rights group that he says will be a vehicle in the fight against democratic gun control efforts.

Gadget Clock Digital has learned that Trump Jr. will launch the Second Amendment Task Force and serve as chairman of the group because it protects Americans’ right to bear arms.

“The Second Amendment is a whole ballgame; it’s the freedom that protects all our other freedoms. Unfortunately, the Biden administration in Congress and the Democrats are infernal for undermining our constitutional right to own and carry weapons, regardless of whether the elderly are nominated by radical gun owners.” Or pushing anti-gun legislation, “Trump Jr. told Gadget Clock Digital. “The Second Amendment Task Force is fully dedicated to ensuring that the Left will never succeed in disarming American citizens.”

The Second Amendment Task Force was the first advocacy group that Trump launched and was directly involved. The group plans to push for a push in this year’s upcoming midterm elections, especially in the area of ​​voter registration.

Additionally, the group said it would fight the Biden administration’s nominee and Democrat legal initiative that could impede Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Trump Jr. was one of several high-profile Republicans who opposed David Chipman, nominated by President Biden to lead the controversial – and failed – U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He credited that fight for inspiring the group’s decision to launch.

Trump Jr. told Gadget Clock Digital that the group’s idea stems from our successful efforts to prevent a radical anti-gun lobbyist from becoming head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“We had to make sure that the American people knew what was happening, especially with the Red State Democrats. If they were to consider voting against the Second Amendment, we would make sure they were in pain. That will help put more structure and resources around those efforts. ”

The Second Amendment Task Force plans to build its operations around Trump’s high social media visibility and following, as well as his national media presence.

The former president’s son said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas last year that he would be “everywhere” in the mid-2022 election cycle.