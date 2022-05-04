Donald Trump Jr. met with Jan. 6 committee: report



Donald Trump Jr. met Tuesday with the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a report said.

Two people familiar with the matter, who are not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the interview to the Associated Press.

The younger Trump is probably interested in the bipartisan House Committee because of his father’s proximity on the day of the riots. Donald Trump Jr. was seen behind the stage at a rally in the White House Ellipse, which took place shortly before supporters of the then president marched on the Capitol and violated the building.

In several social media videos posted during the January 6 attack, Trump Jr. was seen with his current fiance Kimberly Guilfoyl and other members of his family while his father was ready to give a speech.

The House committee also released a text message from Jan. 6 in which Trump Jr. asked the White House to condemn his father forcibly rioting.

“We need an oval address. He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and gone out of hand,” Trump Jr. wrote to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump Jr. is one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by the committee to compile a record of the Capitol attack. He is the second of Trump’s children to speak to the committee. Her sister, Ivanka Trump, testified for eight hours in early April. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also interviewed the committee.

A member of the committee was not available for comment on Tuesday. Gadget Clock reached out to Trump Jr.’s attorney, Alan Footerfass, for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.