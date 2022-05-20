Donald Trump pays $110K to NY AG Letitia James amid business probe



State Legal professional Common Letitia James is making former President Donald Trump pay — to the tune of $110,000.

Trump was slapped with a $10,000 per day high-quality for civil contempt weeks in the past and paid up Thursday after unsuccessfully preventing to block the fines, in accordance to a spokesperson for James’ workplace.

The meter started operating April 26 after Manhattan Supreme Court docket Justice Arthur Engoron dominated that the forty fifth president had missed a March 31 deadline to reply to a subpoena from James.

As Trump stokes hypothesis about his political future, the previous president stays locked in an ongoing authorized battle with James.

A rep for James’ workplace famous that Trump, now a Florida resident, might get the contempt order lifted by offering extra affidavits and different particulars associated to his business dealings.

Trump paid a $10,000 per day high-quality for civil contempt. Brandon Bell/Getty Photographs

Information of the paid fines was first reported by the authorized information publication Law360 Friday.

James is looking for testimony from Trump and his youngsters Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. in a probe of their business dealings.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen informed Congress in 2019 that his longtime boss had exaggerated the worth of his companies to lenders, insurers and the tax man.

AG James needs testimony from Trump and his youngsters, Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. David Dee Delgado/Getty Photographs

A consultant for Trump couldn’t be reached for remark by publication time.