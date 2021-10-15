Donald Trump ‘threatened’ players, US President said – I will not watch the match if you oppose racism

On May 25, the police of the US city of Minneapolis arrested black citizen George Floyd on charges of fraud. The police officers handcuffed him. After this, lying upside down on the ground, kept his neck pressed from the knee for about 9 minutes.

US President Donald Trump has indirectly threatened players, especially footballers, in the fight against apartheid. He has said that if players do not stand for the national anthem, they will not watch matches in the NFL (National Football League) or US Soccer (American Football). The NFL said last week that its players should be allowed to protest during the national anthem.

The US Soccer Federation also last week removed the requirement for players to stand during the national anthem. He said that that policy was wrong and opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement. The NFL is one of the most popular and important leagues in America. 7 out of 10 players on its teams are African-American. In 2016, Colin Rand Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem. By doing this he had expressed his opposition to racism.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has also admitted that it was a mistake not to listen to players’ protest peacefully. Now they can kneel during the national anthem before every match. Such a reaction has come from Trump only after lifting this ban. He has said that if players don’t stand for the national anthem they won’t watch the NFL.

I won’t be watching much anymore! https://t.co/s8nCg9EJSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching! https://t.co/aGfBaK7RNA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

Republican Congress member Matt Gaetz criticized US Soccer’s move in one of his reports. In response, Trump tweeted, ‘I’m not watching anymore. Looks like the NFL is moving in that direction too, but I don’t see that either.

On the other hand, the players of the English Premier League have also joined the fight against apartheid. In the league that started on Wednesday, footballers came out to play wearing a jersey written ‘Black Lives Matter’ instead of their name. Players will wear similar jerseys in the first 12 matches of the league. According to a statement issued by the players, this symbol (#blacklivesmatter #playerstogether) shows unity among all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League.



On May 25, the police of the US city of Minneapolis arrested black citizen George Floyd on charges of fraud. The police officers handcuffed him. After this, lying upside down on the ground, kept his neck pressed from the knee for about 9 minutes. Due to this George stopped breathing and died. This was followed by violent demonstrations in more than 40 cities.