Donald Trump Will File Lawsuit Against Facebook, Twitter And Google

US national Donald Trump says that he will be the key person to file a lawsuit in this collective action.

Washington. Former US President Donald Trump has been banned by all social media groups. Because of this they are not able to connect with their loved ones. In such a situation, he will file a case against the country’s big companies Facebook, Twitter and Google including their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

Trump says he will be the key person to sue in this collective action. They claim that these companies have wrongly banned them.

demand to end the ban

Trump said in a conversation with the media in Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Course that we are demanding the end of such a ban. Processes like blacklisting, deletion and cancellation should be stopped.

These lawsuits have been filed in the US District Court on behalf of the former president. It is noteworthy that on January 6, after violence by Trump supporters in the US Parliament Capitol Building, he was banned by social media companies including Google.