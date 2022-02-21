Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social will be launched today, know everything about it

Donald Trump’s social media platform will be owned by his new company Trump Media and Technology Group.

Former US President and businessman Donald Trump will launch his social media platform Truth Social today to compete with popular social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. According to the information, Truth Social can be launched on Apple App Store. Donald Trump’s social media platform will be owned by his new company Trump Media and Technology Group. Let us tell you that Donald Trump had announced in October last year about the launch of the social media platform. Since then, Trump was preparing for the launch of Truth Social with his team.

The Chief Product Officer of Truth Social said this – The Chief Product Officer of Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social made several tweets about the app from a verified Twitter account. In which while answering a user’s question, he said that, we will release this app on the Apple App Store on February 21.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr made the first post on Truth social media. In which he posted a screenshot. Which belonged to the verified account of his father @realDonaldTrump.

Why Trump had to launch his own social media platform In January 2021, he was banned by social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube because of the violence after the results of the US presidential election. Since then, former US President Donald Trump was preparing to launch his social media platform.

At the same time, in his post made on February 14, Donald Trump wrote that, “Be ready! Your favorite President will meet you soon.” With the launch of Truth Social, once again former US President Donald Trump will make his return to social media.