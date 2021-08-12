donated Indian mi24 helicopter captured by Taliban in Afghanistan

The Taliban have reportedly captured one of the four helicopters donated by India to Afghanistan in 2019. The Taliban captured it when it captured Kunduz airport in the northern province.

The Taliban were seen posing next to a Mi-24 attack helicopter on social media. India donated four Mi-24V attack helicopters along with three Cheetah light utility helicopters to the Afghan Air Force. These helicopters were delivered as part of an agreement between Afghanistan and Belarus. Which was funded by the Government of India. Apart from this, India had also given training to Afghan airmen.

It is being told that this helicopter is not fit to fly. Because seeing the defeat in front, the Afghan soldiers took out its engines and all the parts. The Taliban has released a video of themselves with this helicopter. However, there has been no response from the Afghan army about this yet.

Let us tell you that since the withdrawal of the army of America and its allies from Afghanistan, the Taliban is continuously expanding its scope. The rebels have so far captured seven to eight provincial capitals. The defeat of Faizabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, is a fresh blow to the Afghan government, which is struggling to contain the pace of Taliban attacks. US intelligence said it would take about 90 days for the Taliban to capture Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

India has invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan, but the increasing steps of Taliban can prove to be very dangerous for India. On the other hand, after the departure of America, the Taliban have intensified their attacks in recent days. Within the last two days, the Taliban have captured the capital of five provinces. The US is helping the Afghan army only through air strikes. The US says that the Afghan army should take over the front of the ground fighting and the US will provide air support if needed.





