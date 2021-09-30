DoNotTouchMyClothes: Afghan women protest Taliban restrictions on rights

This summer, Bahar Jalali watched eagerly as the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban began to take control of the country. Women were told to stay at home and cover themselves – an early indicator that other rights, protections and services for women would soon end, including the right, this week, to attend Kabul University.

Ms. Jalali, a visiting associate professor at Loyola University Maryland, is a member of the Afghan diaspora – born in Kabul, raised in the United States, but still attached to her home country, where she taught at American University in 2009 had returned for of Afghanistan. She left again in 2016 after surviving a violent attack on the university by the Taliban.

She was distraught this summer when reports surfaced that with the Taliban takeover, Afghan women were stripping their education degrees and safe homes for women were closing their doors.

Then, on September 11, she saw photos of hundreds of women in Kabul, wearing full veils and long robes, in a demonstration in support of the Taliban. (The timing of the demonstration – on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks – by the presence of Taliban fighters and subsequent released official Taliban statements suggest that the demonstration was organized by the Taliban.)