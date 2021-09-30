#DoNotTouchMyClothes: Afghan women protest Taliban restrictions on rights
This summer, Bahar Jalali watched eagerly as the United States withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban began to take control of the country. Women were told to stay at home and cover themselves – an early indicator that other rights, protections and services for women would soon end, including the right, this week, to attend Kabul University.
Ms. Jalali, a visiting associate professor at Loyola University Maryland, is a member of the Afghan diaspora – born in Kabul, raised in the United States, but still attached to her home country, where she taught at American University in 2009 had returned for of Afghanistan. She left again in 2016 after surviving a violent attack on the university by the Taliban.
She was distraught this summer when reports surfaced that with the Taliban takeover, Afghan women were stripping their education degrees and safe homes for women were closing their doors.
Then, on September 11, she saw photos of hundreds of women in Kabul, wearing full veils and long robes, in a demonstration in support of the Taliban. (The timing of the demonstration – on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks – by the presence of Taliban fighters and subsequent released official Taliban statements suggest that the demonstration was organized by the Taliban.)
“It confirmed my fear that our culture, our heritage is under attack,” Jalali, 46, said in a phone interview. “One of the biggest concerns I have, now that the Taliban is back in power, is Afghan sovereignty, Afghan identity, Afghan culture, Afghan heritage. Even before the Taliban came to power, 43 years of war really changed our culture to the point where very important aspects of it have been lost.”
Forced to speak, she tweeted a photo of herself from 2005 wearing an emerald green dress with delicate embroidery – a traditional dress she wore to her first wedding. “This is Afghan culture,” he wrote in the caption.
The tweet went viral and soon, women around the world began sharing their photos, often in their traditional Afghan clothes, with the #DoNotTouchMyClothes hashtag.
Ms Jalali shared another photo as a teenager in the United States in the 1990s wearing a blue and gold Afghan kuchi, “a dress worn by Afghan nomads,” she said. “Kuchi women wear this dress daily. It’s his everyday wear.”
Ms Jalali didn’t expect her tweets to go viral, but now she hopes the hashtag can teach the world more about Afghan culture. “I’m just hoping that the world will see through these costumes that the real Afghan culture is colorful and vibrant and vibrant and animated and to really celebrate life,” she said.
Zarifa Ghafari, an activist who became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors in 2019 at the age of 26 and had to flee the country in August, shared a picture On Twitter of the vibrant Afghan clothing he wore to the Geneva peace talks earlier this month. “Representing especially Afghan women in #genevapeacetalk with my traditional colorful dress and a powerful message from every part of my country,” she wrote.
“It is important to create awareness and show the true colors of women in Afghanistan,” Ms Ghafri later wrote in an emailed statement. “The Taliban are trying to erase the presence of women – from the walls, from the streets, from schools, from work, from the government.”
“We are so much more than a dress, a dress,” she wrote. But “my mother, grandmother and older generations have dressed similarly in bright colors. This is our beautiful heritage, our rich culture, our joy of life.”
A dialogue coordinator in Norway, 25-year-old Sofia Moruvat, who lived in Afghanistan until 2002, also participated. “This is how Afghan women dress,” she wrote Tweet With a bright yellow Afghan kuchi and a photo of herself in handmade jewelry made of molten glass and coins.
In an interview, Ms. Moruwat mentioned that the word for Afghan traditional clothing is “Gand”.
He said, ‘My rhinoceros is my Afghan identity. “It is the one thing in many that is the epitome of being an Afghan. My rhinoceros is what has connected me to my country and our culture, the last 20 years we have lived away from our homeland.”
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
Ms Moruvat said that her own “memories, flashbacks and encounters with these terrorists” made her want to take a stand, adding that her sister was forced into marriage at the age of 13 and was “unsure of education or career”. could not pursue.” After years of struggle and harassment, Ms. Moruvat’s sister was finally able to get an education and obtain a university degree, Ms. Moruvat said.
“Seeing the image of women covered from head to toe ignited the fear I already had,” said Ms. Moruvat. “It was once again a step towards eradicating women from society.”
In the 1990s, during the first Taliban regime, Afghan women’s access to education, work and health care was severely restricted. Burqa cover was mandatory, women were not allowed to be seen in public without men, and almost all female education was banned.
Since the Taliban seized power in August, they have tried to appear more resilient. Yet, while schools for male students have reopened, a date for the return of female students has not been announced. Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani announced earlier this month that in addition to requiring women to wear the hijab in schools, female students would not be allowed to study with male students.
Marjan Yahia said, “This is worrying for me because I think women will no longer have a role in society, and we will lose the progress we have made in the last 20 years since the Taliban took back control. ” 28, who was born in Kabul and moved to Canada at the age of 6.
Ms Yahia, now a part-time makeup artist and student in Virginia, also joined the social media campaign with an Instagram post that featured her wearing an embellished kuchi with coins and mirrors.
It was a gift from his father, who had bought it for him during a trip to Afghanistan, Ms Yahia said. “The dress is special to me because it is a symbol of freedom,” she said. “Before the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, women had the freedom to express themselves through clothing, and it is sad to see that freedom has been taken away from them.”
