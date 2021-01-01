Don’t appoint Rameez Raja as PCB chief: Rameez Raja is a ‘Bharat Premi’ Nawaz

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz says Rameez Raja should not be made the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) because he had made offensive remarks against Pakistan while speaking on behalf of India. According to Dawn, Sarfaraz has written a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to appoint Zaheer Abbas or Majid Khan as the next chairman of the PCB.

Sarfaraz wrote in the letter, “It has been reported in the media that with your consent, it has been decided to replace Ehsan Mani for the post of PCB president.” In this regard, there is no doubt that as the Chief Patron of the PCB you have the right to appoint anyone as the Chairman of the PCB.



“When making a decision about any person, even the patron of the national body should be aware of what kind of mentality the king has and speaking on behalf of India has put up a lot of resistance against Pakistan in recent times,” he said. Made insulting remarks.

Sarfaraz said, “You may be the right person to make this decision, but in my humble opinion, the highly respected veteran Majeed, who has had excellent relations with all ICC board members in the past, or Zaheer Abbas, who is a former ICC president, can be appointed as the next president.”

