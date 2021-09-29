Don’t Be Fooled — Amazon’s Astro Home Isn’t a Robot, It’s a Camera on Wheels

Yesterday, Amazon announced its “home robot”—a wheeled device called the Astro that features a display, an array of sensors, and a camera that sticks out the top of its body like a mast. In Astro’s commercials, Amazon touts the device as an engineering breakthrough and the realization of a long-held science-fiction dream: to build a robot that can help around the house.

This is bullshit, of course. What the Astro is – for better or worse – is a camera on wheels.

Astro Definitely Can’t Bring You Beer

The physical limits of the Astro are clear. It does not contain any weapons or manipulations; There is no way to interact with the world except by colliding with objects at shin height. It can’t navigate the steps according to the staff working on the robot and talking to it vice president, it is fragile and prone to self-destruction. One told the publication, “Astro is terrible and would definitely throw himself down a flight of stairs.” (Oh, and it absolutely can’t get you a beer—a recurring meme when companies try to hype home robots).

But Amazon is still offering customers quite a bit with the Astro, and for those concerned about the privacy implications of this technology, the basic usability of the device needs to be considered. Amazon says Astro will use facial recognition to identify people in your home and intruders. (again, though, vice president reports that the feature works poorly in the real world.) The bot can be set to “patrol” your home at night and be activated and operated remotely, allowing you to access it via your phone. Can see the periscope camera. In an Amazon ad, a couple uses this feature to check that they’ve turned off the stove.

It’s silly stuff, but it’s also useful. These are features that many people would like. Everyone cares about keeping their home secure and, if you’re already investing in home monitoring but don’t want to put a camera in every room, the Astro might seem like an attractive solution. (Whether people will pay $999 for Ananda, and whether Astro will actually work as promised, are open questions.)

It’s also worth remembering that although many people distrust or dislike Amazon because of its persistent horrific abuse of workers, its union-busting, and tax avoidance, the company has actually remained quite beloved by the American public. in a survey ledge Beginning in 2020, Amazon had the most favorable influence of any tech firm in the US and was ranked as the second most trusted after Microsoft. So the fact is heroine Selling this rowing camera doesn’t necessarily keep people away from the product.

Astro is also critical to Amazon’s grand strategy. The company’s vision for the technology is one of ambient computing – linking together networks of sensors, smart speakers, cameras and digital assistants that are integrated into users’ homes. The company seeks to provide convenience by streamlining the lives of customers, ideally for a recurring subscription fee just like its Prime Delivery service. And ever since it acquired video doorbell firm Ring in 2018, home security and surveillance has been an important part of this offering. So while many will complain that Astro is essentially a surveillance tool, Amazon is a good fit.

Amazon has an extremely shady history when it comes to surveillance

Personally, I think the astro is an underpowered concept and part of a dangerous trend of ubiquitous and uninformed surveillance. While I do accept the fact that many people want this kind of technology in their home, Amazon in particular has repeatedly shown a lack of care and honesty in developing such technology. In the past, the company has sold racially biased facial recognition systems and hackable security cameras; It aggressively partners with law enforcement and uses intimidation tactics to push its products at consumers. Given this history, I’m not sure why Anyone Will rely on Amazon to oversee these types of systems.

But that’s where Astro’s “home robot” guise comes in useful. To many who see Astro, it may seem like just a novelty—in fact, it’s already drawn in comparison to robotic “pets” like Aibo. But I think, like Facebook’s camera-equipped Ray-Ban goggles, Astro doesn’t aim to solve a particular problem, but to neutralize an underlying concept: getting people used to the camera constantly moving around their house. Pour out. The Astro isn’t a home robot, it’s a camera on wheels, and that’s what Amazon wants.