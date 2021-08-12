‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: Don’t Be a Woman, Either

In horror films, dogs often die. People die too, of course, and female characters are usually the quickest to perish.

There are exactly two women and two dogs in “Don’t Breathe 2”. More women are killed than dogs. Such is the chilling moral landscape of this sequel directed by Rodo Sayagues, who wrote the two “Don’t Breathe” films with Fede Álvarez, the director of the first film.

“Don’t Breathe,” a 2016 hit, saw blind veteran-turned-killing machine Norman (Stephen Lang) take on three delinquents in a variation of the home invasion genre. In this movie, thieves ransacked his home in search of riches, but Norman was hiding a darker secret involving twisted dreams of fatherhood that were shattered during the heist.