Don’t get emotional and decide, you can lose matches – Laxman remembers 2019 Headingley Test match after Kohli took DRS

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has urged Virat Kohli not to take DRS out of emotion. He has asked Kohli to take a little more careful decision in the matter.Laxman (Kohli) also pointed out that DRS decisions would cause the team (DRS_) to lose Test matches at times, as Australia lost the 2019 Hess Series at Headingley.

Kohli reviewed twice the next day and both times the decision proved to be wrong. On the second day of the Lord’s Test, Kohli went twice against the umpire’s decision on the field against England captain Joe Roots, but the result did not change in the DRS either. In both reviews, it became clear that the ball stump was missing.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Laxman also questioned Kohli’s approach to taking DRS. He said DRS is an important part of a Test match and it is important to control emotions about it.

“I can’t forget how Australia lost the Test at Headingley,” Laxman said. If Tim Payne hadn’t reviewed Nathan Lyon’s ball against Jack Leach, the ball would have clearly stood out from the leg stump … maybe the result would have been different. He made the review useless and Ben Stokes had a clean LBW in front of the wicket in the next over but the umpire gave him an unbeaten run and Australia had no review left. Australia could have won the match.

Laxman said that when Kohli takes DRS, a lot of emotions are attached to him. He said the captain should keep emotions away when making decisions.

Laxman said, ‘Be very careful while reviewing. It is important when and how to take it. When everyone gets together, a very strange situation arises and this adds to the confusion. Bowlers have their own emotions. They think that every ball hitting the pads hits the wicket or the ball hits the edge of the bat.

He said, ‘Here the captain needs to stay calm. He just has to trust a few people. People who have watched the entire ball closely. After that, he should be calm and focused. You can’t get emotional while reviewing. You can lose matches because of these reviews, we have seen this at Headingley.

