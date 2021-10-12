Dont go to Noida in this winter if you are driving 10 year old Diesel Car or 15 year old Petrol Car

Every year in winter, the problem of pollution becomes serious in the entire Delhi NCR including Noida. To avoid this, the district administration has prepared a winter plan. Action on old vehicles is part of this.

If you also have an old diesel or petrol car, then avoid going to Noida in winter. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration is preparing to seize diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years to check pollution during winters.

Old cars will have to go through Noida too

Necessary instructions have been given to the police in this regard under the ‘Winter Plan’ issued by the district administration. Apart from this, the police have also been asked to ensure that such old vehicles, which are going elsewhere, use the bypass or peripheral expressway instead of coming into the city.

Zero tolerance policy regarding pollution

Following an order of the Supreme Court, the district administration has issued these instructions. Strict orders have been given to the police to keep a close watch on polluting vehicles and impose fines on those who break the rules. The police have been asked to adopt a zero tolerance policy regarding pollution.

problem every year

Every year during the winter months, Delhi-NCR faces a serious problem of smog. Efforts are being made at many levels to stop this. In this regard, smog towers have been installed at many places. Farmers have been discouraged from burning stubble. This action on old vehicles is also a link of this.

According to this plan, additional personnel and volunteers will be deployed in places where traffic is high. Also, in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be confiscated.

These areas of Noida are hotspots

Areas that have been identified as hotspots in Noida include Sector 7x (housing societies of sectors 73 to 78), Sector 150, Yamuna Pushta Road, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Greater Noida West and UPSIDC Industrial Area.

can complain like this

The main factors of pollution are road dust, construction waste, industrial dust, unpaved roads, traffic etc. Common people will be able to make any complaint related to pollution through SAMEER, Swachh Vayu or Twitter.