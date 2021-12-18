Don’t know what problem Modi has with marriage, can have a physical relationship with an 18 year old girl, cannot make a bride – Owaisi’s attack on PM

Owaisi, who is trying to garner public support for the UP elections, said that when you can have a physical relationship with an 18-year-old girl, why can’t you marry her.

The Modi government has decided to increase the age of marriage of girls, the cabinet has also approved it. Controversy over this seems to be increasing continuously. In this sequence, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has again attacked the Modi government on this matter.

Owaisi, who is trying to garner public support for the UP elections, said that when you can have a physical relationship with an 18-year-old girl, why can’t you marry her. He said- Now the Center has increased the legal age of marriage for women to 21. According to the law, you can have a relationship with a woman at the age of 18, but cannot marry her at the age of 18? What is PM Modi’s problem with marriage?

While addressing the public meeting in Meerut, Owaisi also targeted BJP fiercely regarding Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni. He alleged that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra has not been removed from his post because Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to disturb the Brahmin society.

Owaisi said- “The Minister of State for Home hatched a conspiracy and as a result his son killed four farmers. But PM Modi doesn’t remove Ajay Mishra because he doesn’t want to disturb the Brahmin society of UP.”

Further appealing to the Muslim voters to unite, Owaisi said- “I have come here to appeal to all of you that 19 percent of the Muslims of UP need their political strength, leadership and participation, respect for our youth, Stop education and tyranny and discrimination. When will the Muslims wake up?”

In fact, on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21. There has been an uproar over this. Earlier too, Owaisi had said that 18-year-olds can legally sign contracts, run businesses, choose Prime Minister, MP and MLA in elections, but cannot marry?