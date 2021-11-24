Don’t let the bloodshed in the arena become a curse!

Rajendra Sajwan

Even though Neeraj Chopra has given the country a big recognition at the international level by winning the first athletic gold and PV Sindhu has further cemented India’s identity in badminton, but the work that Indian wrestlers are doing is not the answer.

The tradition of winning Olympic medals, which started with late KD Jadhav, is being carried on well. Sushil Kumar put India back on the wrestling map by winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, and since then, Indian wrestlers have won medals in four consecutive Olympics. Indian wrestling is moving in the right direction from the point of view of Olympic success. Still, the sound of some evil and great danger is being heard again and again. Why is it like this?

Sports lovers know that wrestlers have always been a gift to the well-known akharas of the country. From pre-independence till date, all the famous wrestlers who came out of some arena and played for the country. Delhi’s Guru Hanuman Akhara, Master Chandgi Ram Akhara, Captain Chand Roop Akhara, Jasram Akhara, Badri Akhara were famous among these akhadas. Especially, Guru Hanuman Akhara and then Chhatrasal Akhara contributed immensely to Indian wrestling and where India is today in wrestling, is due to the hard work and dedication of these akhadas.

The role of Akhadas and Guru Khalifas of Punjab, Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh etc. is also increasing. But now some akhadas are becoming a refuge for anti-social elements, goons, miscreants and murderers in the name of cultivation of wrestlers. This situation is not only going to hurt the popularity of wrestling, but it may also put a complete stop to the success it has achieved in recent years.

There is no doubt that Haryana is producing medal winners in most of the sports. Of the total athletes who went to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, 30 percent were from Haryana, while more than 70 percent of the medal winners won medals as representatives of Haryana, including wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang. Gold winner Neeraj Chopra and some hockey players are also from this state. Despite all this, Haryana is producing most of those who defame the country’s wrestling, which is a matter of great concern.

The massacre in the two akhadas of Sonipat is not only a shameful incident that defames wrestling, but it is also a matter of time that the akhadas should give proof of their cleanliness soon. The murders of Sonipat and Halalpur are big news in the international media. Events in both the arenas show that some misguided wrestlers, coaches and people associated with the arena administration grab the arena or force women wrestlers, firing bullets and destroying many families.

Since this trend is increasing, it is natural for the wrestling federations, wrestlers and the industrial houses associated with the federation. Till a few years ago, wrestlers were considered to be the den of politicians and akharas as the den of hooliganism, but after the international success of Indian wrestlers, this thinking has changed and wrestling was seen as an ideal sport but again the evil forces of wrestling She started raising her head, which is not a good sign.

