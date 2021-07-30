Don’t Let the Pandemic Tear Australia Apart

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Register now to receive it by email.

As a transplanted to Melbourne from Sydney, I never cared much for state-based identities beyond occasionally reveling in the chaos of the potato pancakes versus scallop debate. It was only since the pandemic that I started to really to feel like a Melburnian.

It seems like we’ve all started to define ourselves based on the state we live in over the past 18 months. It’s not hard to see why, with much of our response to the pandemic having taken place along state borders.

We wake up every morning and check our state’s infection numbers and then compare them to other states. We have created personality cults around our respective prime ministers, the most visible faces of the pandemic response. We watch them discuss vaccine allocation as if it’s a zero-sum game, as if giving more to another state struggling with a major outbreak means we’re less protected no matter how many cases we have in our country. community.

In Melbourne, this is also due in large part to the shared experience of our long lockdown last year – the overwhelming feeling that it was Victoria against the rest of Australia, and the feeling that those in other states didn’t hadn’t really to have what we had experienced.