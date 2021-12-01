Don’t Look Up (2021) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



Don’t Look Up 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Don’t Look Up Movies Info:

Full Name: Don’t Look Up

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Don’t Look Up (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Don’t Look Up NETFLIX

Don’t Look Up movie will be released on NETFLIX on 10th December 2021 and you guys can watch Don’t Look Up movie online by subscribing on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up Information

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (India)

Directed by-Adam McKay

Writing Credits-Adam McKay, David Sirota

Produced by-Jennifer Madeloff, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick, Staci Roberts Steele, Scott Stuber, Ron Suskind, Jeff G. Waxman

Music by-Nicholas Britell

Cinematography by-Linus Sandgren

Film Editing by-Hank Corwin

Casting By-Francine Maisler

Production Design by-Clayton Hartley

Art Direction by-Jared Patrick Gerbig , Elliott Glick, Brad Ricker, Patrick Scalise

Set Decoration by-Kyra Friedman Curcio, Tara Pavoni

Costume Design by-Susan Matheson

Makeup Department-Aurora Bergere, Liz Bernstrom, Patricia Dehaney, Lee Gren, Julie LeShane, Juliet Loveland, Chris Lyons, Brenda McNally, Evelyne Noraz, Sherryn Smith, Tony Ward

Production Management-Taylor Black, Anouk Frösch, Lisa Rodgers, Nancy Valle, Jeff G. Waxman

Animation Department-Luis Martinez

Script and Continuity Department-Cate Hardman

Transportation Department-Billy Benner, Tim Davis, D. Scott Guthrie, Gregory Molinar, Kevin Oconnell, Ryan P. Sheehan, James Walden.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Don’t Look Up movie and you should also know the story of Don’t Look Up movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Don’t Look Up. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Don’t Look Up movie only after watching the movie.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem – it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical – what will it take to get the world to just look up?.

Where to see Don’t Look Up?

Top Cast Of Don’t Look Up

Actor Role In Don’t Look Up Movie Timothée Chalamet as Yule Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky Melanie Lynskey as June Mindy Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask Ariana Grande as Riley Bina Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell Michael Chiklis as Dan Pawketty Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer Himesh Patel as Phillip Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton ‘Teddy’ Oglethorpe Paul Guilfoyle as General Themes Kid Cudi as DJ Chello Hettienne Park as Dr. Calder Meghan Leathers as Media Quant

Don’t Look Up (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Don’t Look Up Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- USA

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Don’t Look Up Story reviews

Don’t Look Up Movie Trailer

