‘Don’t play twitter-twitter with PM Modi’, Bihar BJP chief’s warning to JDU

‘Do not play twitter-twitter with PM Modi’, Bihar BJP chief’s warning to JDU

All is just not effectively between BJP and JDU in Bihar. Already BJP has been concentrating on the Nitish authorities on the problem of prohibition and Nitish has come out in help of separate caste census from BJP. On which Congress and RJD have additionally joined palms, however now the matter appears to be shifting ahead. The BJP state president has warned JDU not to play Twitter-Twitter with PM Modi.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal has written a Fb submit threatening JDU. During which JDU leaders have been warned towards enjoying ‘Twitter recreation’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It’s being advised that Jaiswal has given this warning concerning two large leaders of JDU, Lalan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha.

Jaiswal wrote- “The primary situation of this dignity is just not to play Twitter with the Prime Minister of the nation. Prime Minister is the delight and delight of each BJP employee. If there’s something to be stated with him, then because the honorable has written, there needs to be a direct dialog. If you happen to query him by enjoying Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP employees of Bihar know very effectively to reply it. I’m positive we’ll all care for it in future”.

Additionally Learn Bihar: Nitish Kumar stated – ingesting alcohol causes AIDS, Tejashwi's counterattack – that is ridiculous, alcohol was discovered even within the meeting

He didn’t identify JD(U) nationwide president Rajiv Ranjan and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, however pointed in direction of them. Each these leaders had just lately tagged PM Modi on Twitter urging that Padma Shri be withdrawn from famend playwright Daya Prakash Sinha for his controversial remarks on Emperor Ashoka.

The Bihar BJP chief has additionally given a reply concerning this. He has written in his submit that there has not been an incident in 74 years when a Padma Shri award has been returned. Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s homicide prices have been proved, but the President didn’t take again his medal as there is no such thing as a fastened standards on the problem of return of the award. Jaiswal has additional given his response on the Parliament of Religions as effectively. He wrote that whether or not it’s the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar or a whole bunch of hate speeches, the federal government not solely takes cognizance of those, but additionally doesn’t hesitate to put the most important individual in jail.