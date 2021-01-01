Don’t review Siraj: Mohammad Siraj Troll: Shabh Pant refuses, Kohli takes DRS at Siraj’s behest, fast bowler becomes troll – Watch video How Virat Kohli lost two reviews on Mohammad Siraj’s bowling in two consecutive overs

In the first Test of the series in Nottingham, the Indian team lost the match against England at the behest of Mohammad Siraj. The same thing happened in the second Test at Lord’s.

On the second day of the second Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Indian team lost two consecutive reviews, known as the mecca of cricket. And it all happened at the behest of Mohammad Siraj.

Siraj thought he had lbw Joe Root both times but he failed. On-field umpire Michael Gough proved right both times. India now has a review balance.

After India lost its review, fans started trolling Siraj vigorously on social media. Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer was also present. Jaffer tweeted, ‘DRS: Don’t review Siraj.’

Wicketkeeper Shabha Pant stopped Kohli from reviewing Joe Root but he did not agree. Kohli reviewed Siraj’s ball for the second time in a row and both were disappointed. While fans are praising Pant on social media, Siraj’s criticism.

The video of Kohli, Siraj and Pant is going viral on social media. In the video, Pant refuses to take DRS to the Indian captain, while Kohli ignores his point and reviews.

