Don’t shout, I am also from western UP – Anchor clashed with Rakesh Tikait, heated debate on stage

Rakesh Tikait had arrived to attend a program Election Manch of India TV. When he reached to join the discussion, it was written on the top of the screen, ‘Kisan Ka Chief Minister who?’

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait News got angry badly in the program of a TV channel on Saturday. In fact, in a program on India TV’s election platform, a photo of a temple mosque was visible in the background image. In this, on seeing this, Tikait said to the channel and the anchor, ‘What is the compulsion to show it? Who are you promoting? At whose behest are you doing it? He said that the camera pen is guarded by a gun.

After this, he had a very heated argument with the anchor. The anchor said, ‘You can’t shout at me.’ To which Tikait said that ‘you cannot promote anyone with the channel’. After this, the show got heated.

Tikait even said that the channel people want to ruin the country. When the anchor replied to him, Tikait got very angry. Anchor and Tikait started countering each other in a loud voice. The anchor said, ‘You people make temple-mosque a political issue. See what is written above.’ At present, people are giving different types of reaction on social media regarding this debate.

Sanjay Sharma, the editor of 4 PM, writes on his Twitter account that if the public starts doing the same condition of the temple that takes the name of a mosque, a Hindu and a Muslim, then the leaders will improve and start talking about your development! These five years rob you and in the end entangle you between Hindu and Muslim! This time both the hearts and minds of the people who spread hatred are going to be right!

Om Thanvi, a senior journalist and former editor of Jansatta, writes that Tikait was right… but did not play up to typical attitude like Akhilesh. But his question is valid – what is the use of keeping ‘Shri Ram’ standing between the temple-masjid and them on the farmer’s issue!

TV journalist anchor Ashok Srivastava writes in tweeting that when the movement was at its peak, I invited #Rakesh_Tikait to the program #DoTook, he immediately agreed. When my guest coordinator told him the format of the program that he should know about agricultural laws But if he wanted to debate with another farmer leader, Chaudhary Krishnaveer, Tikait refused.

Umashankar Singh, senior editor of NDTV, writes that he has done wonders! At the same time, a user named Ram Mohan wrote, ‘Rakesh Tikait has failed the propaganda of Godi Media, the anchor has a wonderful wash.’

Whereas a user named Shriram Choudhary wrote that the complete preparation to divert the country from the issue, what is the meaning of putting the back ground of the temple in the debate, is the government formed in the name of development or in the name of religion? And the journalists are turning red when asked… because Tikait exposed them… why are journalists not impartial…?