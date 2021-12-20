Don’t you have an account here? There will be a charge on depositing money from the new year, withdrawal and will loose the pocket

Many things are going to change for the people during the new year. In the meantime, the limit for depositing money has been fixed by a bank, that is, if you deposit more money than this, then you will have to pay more. Apart from this, even if you make a withdrawal, you will have to pay a charge. There will now be a charge for depositing more than Rs 10,000 in the savings account in this bank.

how much will be charged

No charges will be levied by the bank on deposits of Rs 10,000 for basic savings accounts and cash deposits in current accounts. Deposits above this will attract a charge, after which 0.50 per cent of the minimum amount of Rs 25 will be levied on each transaction. At the same time, cash withdrawal from savings and current accounts will have to be given monthly of Rs 25,000.

What does the Indian Post Payment Bank rule say?

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is providing digital and mobile financial services. According to a recent report, IPPB customers will have to pay additional cash deposits and transactions after January 1, 2022 for a limited amount. Explain that IPPB offers three different types of savings accounts. As per RBI restrictions, you cannot have more than Rs 1 lakh in any of your savings bank accounts.

What information did IPPB give

As per the information provided by IPPB, these increased charges will be levied at applicable rates in addition to GST/Cess. Earlier, IPPB had increased its doorstep banking rates to Rs 20 per user with effect from August 1, 2021. According to the information given on the official website, the cash withdrawal will be free for four monthly payments, after which they will have to spend 0.50 percent with a minimum of Rs 25 per payment.