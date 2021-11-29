Don’t you know how to run the government? Former IAS, SP leader got banners installed on CM Yogi over UP TET paper leak

The UP TET exam was to be held on November 28, but the exam had to be canceled after the news of the paper leak. The state government has announced to conduct the re-examination within a month. Meanwhile, many people have been targeting the Yogi government. Surya Pratap Singh, former IAS officer, surrounded the government on the cancellation of UPTET exam and said- ‘Now UP TET exam has been canceled due to paper leak. Get some exam done properly? Do you not know how to run the government at all? Will the student pay the price of your inexperience by ruining his future?’

Surya Pratap Singh said in another tweet- ‘UP TET, whose exam was going to be given by 21 lakh students today, by the grace of copying mafia, his question paper was made viral on WhatsApp in the night itself. Now the exam has been canceled in a hurry. Otherwise the future of lakhs of students would have been ruined. In UP, jobs are being bought with notes. Recruitment got stuck again.

On the other hand, journalist Rohini Singh also said, “First give pre, then give mains, then give interview, then the news of paper leak will come, exam will be canceled, then go on strike, eat sticks, then go to court, then STF will investigate, then demand CBI inquiry and keep going round and round. Getting a job in Uttar Pradesh is like breaking the Chakravyuh.

SP leader IP Singh also took a dig at the government. Not only this, he even got the posters of ‘Uttar Pradesh Corruption Mein 1’ installed and also shared its pictures.

Congratulations to the Yogi government for creating a world record for canceled exams and paper leaks. In corruption – UP is number 1, so hoardings should also be put up. If the government would not put it, then I got it installed. Imitation strong, students divided, Yogi government! #UPTET pic.twitter.com/Y88VCW2gft — IP Singh (@IPSinghSp) November 28, 2021

Let us tell you, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UP-TET) has been cancelled. It is being told that the UP TET exam papers were leaked in Prayagraj. After which the decision was taken to cancel the examination. However, during this time the examination had also started at many centers. But after this news came to the fore, the paper was canceled.