Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia 5.3.7 APK for Android – Download

Doodle Army 2 Mini Militia is a 2D multiplayer action game that challenges you to face opponents from all over the world. Up to six different players can play simultaneously during online battles.

Game play:

The game play is intuitive the virtual stick that helps you move your character is on the left side of the screen and the aiming stick is on the right side. Your weapon shoots automatically as long as you pointing at your target. Each level is pretty wide, you’ll have plenty of space to move around and escape from your enemies. You can also find tons of weapons and grenades inside each level. Doodle Army 2 Mini Militia is a multiplayer action game that offers you Beautiful fun battles.

Features:

Online multiplayer with up to 6 players.

Over 20 maps to explore.

Intuitive dual stick shooting controls with jet pack flight.

Wide range of modern and futuristic weapon types.

Offline Survival mode.

Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia is posted in Action category and is developed by Appsomniacs LLC. The average rating is 4.0 out of 5 stars on our website. However, this app was rated 4.5 out of 5 stars according to different rating platforms. Average rating of 4.5 is calculated by taking account of ratings by 1,087,538 users. The app was rated 1 stars by 52,007 users and 5 stars by 842,064 users. This app is downloaded minimum 10,000,000 times but the number of downloads might be as high as 50,000,000.

The app is available in english and the total versions you can download are 17. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. Some apps like Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia are Temple Run, Temple Run 2, Real Racing 3, FIFA 15 Ultimate Team, Brave Frontier, Minecraft: Pocket Edition Demo, slither.io, Agar.io. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate on our website. The download is hassle free as our speed is fast and we offer direct links to all the available versions of the Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia free.