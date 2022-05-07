‘Doomsday’: Putin hopes to deter the West with nuclear-themed WWII parade



During a military parade next week carrying Russian troops, tanks, and military vehicles carrying ballistic missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped the demonstration would send a “doomsday” warning to Europe and the United States, a report said.

The World War II parade, which Russia celebrates on May 9 each year, marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in Europe, when Allied forces defeated Nazi Germany, and when the nations of the world wanted to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. .

Military displays include supersonic jets, Tu-160 bombers, and Ilyushin Il-80 – known as Russia’s “Doomsday” plane, which carries the administration’s senior leadership in the field of nuclear war, Reuters reported.

The “Flying Kremlin” aircraft, as it is also known, clearly has no windows except the front of the plane, and has been seen in Moscow in recent days, to participate in low-altitude rehearsal flights for the Victory Day parade, a daily letter. Report .

For the first time since 2010, Russia will include Soviet-era aircraft in its annual military demonstrations, the report said.

According to the Daily Mail, the use of Russian missile carriers Tu-95MS and Tu-160 “White Swan” as well as the use of Su-57 fighters and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers will also show the theme of nuclear readiness and international resistance.

Russia’s military occupation of Ukraine will be mentioned in the parade as the eight MiG-29 SMTs want to fly in the form of the letter “Z”, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, the report said.

The military parade, which will still include thousands of people and hundreds of aircraft across 28 Russian cities, has seen Russian forces fight in Ukraine for more than 70 days, inflicting heavy casualties and irreparable damage on Russia. The country.