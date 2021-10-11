Doorstep Policing: Delhi Police Operation Tejaswini for Women’s Security: Delhi Police Operation Tejaswini

Highlights Operation Tejaswini-46 was a ray of hope in the district

46 women constables proved in these three months that they are no less than anyone

Selflessly her daughter’s duty to the elderly and her sister to the children.

Special Representative / New Delhi

Delhi Police officials are appalled by the unprecedented results of ‘Tejaswini’ launched three months ago for the safety and security of women. By marking sensitive areas, the 46 female constables deployed in the Beats proved in these three months that they are no less than anyone. If necessary, each front can promptly fulfill the duty of uniform.

DCP Usha Ranganani said, “We named this team Tejaswini. The team created a sense of security in the minds of women, girls and the elderly by walking in public places day and night. Be it QRT, bike patrolling, ERV or ferry scooter. It is a result of public trust that people have dubbed a female constable a ‘ray of hope’. Bharat Nagar’s Kiran alone followed Snatcher. Became the face of bravery and courage in the area. According to the DCP, the operation was launched three months ago on July 10. 46 women beat constables were deployed in residential areas of Jahangirpuri, Shakurpur and Pitampura, JJ cluster, Bhalswa village, market, mall complex, metro station, schools and colleges.

Delhi Police: Cyber ​​crime victims will no longer have to roam, Delhi Police to set up separate police stations in every district

He himself held several meetings and open houses in the context of the operation. In which an attempt was made to know the reality on the ground. What happened in the past and what is happening now and how can it be improved? Women were empowered to face rape, rape and other forms of oppression. These constables do ‘doorstep policing’. There is a smile on people’s faces. The moist eyes of a father and the blessings he receives from his trembling hands strengthen the purpose. Selflessly her daughter’s duty to the elderly and her sister to the children. The scope of Operation Tejaswini is being expanded.