Doppa, a Central Asian Hat, Guides Quest for Uyghur Roots
The woman’s first doppa was embroidered on a bed of roses and intertwined with black leaves – a figure symbolizing beauty, spiritual connection and resistance.
Doppa, a traditional skull cap worn in Central Asia, was given to the woman by Subhi Bora as a daughter by her mother, who is Uighur, a Muslim, Turkic group in the autonomous region of Xinjiang in northwest China.
Ms. Bora, 31, who grew up in Sydney after her parents fled China. She had conflicting feelings about her different cultural identities and she never wore a hat outside the house. But as the oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang has become more brutal in recent years, the crisis has created a sense of urgency to reconnect with its heritage.
This led Ms. Bora to travel to Central Asia in search of the traditional doppa given to her as a child. The journey turned into a storytelling project and an initiative to connect Doppa makers and shoppers online, which has gained momentum in recent months.
“As a Uyghur person,” Ms. Bora said, “if I don’t catch this doppa, it will probably disappear one day.”
Ms. Bora’s mother and her father, an ethnic Uzbek, both followed her traditions. Ms Bora remembers her childhood filled with hand-drawn Laghman noodles (Uighur food), the Central Asian Atlas silk dress she wore to the Uighur movement, and the sweet sound of the dutar played by her father.
As Ms Bora grew older, she invested heavily in her Uyghur heritage, a passion that was fueled by the 2018 visit of British filmmaker Nadir Nahdi. Like Ms. Bora, Mr. Nahdi, now 30, struggled with his composite identity as a child. (He was born and raised in England and has roots in Indonesia, Kenya, Yemen and Pakistan.)
Delicate Doppa, out of curiosity, suggested to Ms. Bora that she travel to Central Asia to explore her heritage by making a documentary using hats as a symbol of her travels.
Doppa comes in numerous shapes, colors and styles. Traditionally, they were hand-embroidered with naturally dyed silk and included intricate patterns that revealed details about the person wearing the hat.
“It tells you a lot about a person,” said Lola Shamukhitdinova, a Central Asian textile expert. “Who are you? Where are you from? What are you? How many children do you have? What is your social status?”
During the ancient Silk Road – a 4,000-mile trade route connecting China to Europe – Central Asia was famous for its silk houses and various styles of embroidery. But with the conquest of the region by Imperial Russia in the 19th century, large-scale production began, and pomegranate husks, onion skins, and acacia flowers were replaced by artificial colors. Even in recent years, traditional doppa manufacturers have turned to machine-made designs and synthetic silk to reduce costs.
Staying away from Xinjiang for security reasons, Ms. Bora and Mr. Nahdi traveled to Uzbekistan in 2019, where Ms. Bora has a family. They explored markets across the country, where vendors told them that handmade doppas with natural ingredients were rare due to insufficient demand.
But traditional craftsmanship did not completely disappear. In the southern town of Shahrisabz, outside the Sapphire-domed Coke Gumbaz Mosque, Mr. Nahdi and Ms. Bora met their first doppa master, Gulnara Choriyeva.
Ms. Choriyeva started a group for handmade doppas in 1991, after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the renaissance of traditional artisans in Uzbekistan. Her parents hoped she would become a doctor like them, but Ms. Choriyeva, 54, was attracted to her city’s traditional Iroquois embroidery style floating floral motifs, an art she learned from her grandmother and now she teaches to her own children. Granddaughter.
“It is human nature to be drawn to your bloodstream,” Ms. Chorieva said.
Her group of about 45 women artisans is now creating three doppa designs for the project, two in Shahrisabz style. The third, based on Uighur-style, Ms. Bora’s rose-garden doppa.
It takes about two weeks to make each doppa.
“They give these doppies pieces of themselves and their souls,” Ms. Choriyeva said of the artisans. (“Doppie” is the Uzbek word for hat.)
For the final layout of the project, Shri. Nahdi and Ms. Bora moved to Bukhara, an ancient caravan town that became an emirate in the late 18th century. There he met Manzila Zakirov, now 38, a Doppa master in the city’s distinctive gold embroidery technique.
In the emirate of Bukhara, gold embroidery was a secret craft that was taught only to men and was reserved only for the amir and his court. When the emirate was defeated by the Soviets in 1920, Bukhara’s magnificent gold embroidery almost disappeared.
“But the masters continued their art,” said Ms. Zakirova, whose grandfather taught her the technique when she was 12 years old.
Ms. Bora and Mr. Nahdi’s trip to Central Asia was transformed into “The Doppie Project” – a documentary available on YouTube and an initiative to raise awareness of Uighur culture and the dangers it poses.
One of the motivations of the work is Mr. Nahdi’s trip to Indonesia in 2018 to learn more about her grandmother, Ilya. The photo of her in a traditional batik dress was the only clue to her early life.
“There is a truly sacred relationship between cloth and man,” said Mr Nahdi. It “connects us to place, identity and people,” he said, adding that he believed migration and modernization had weakened that connection.
Under the guidance of Ethical Fashion Initiative, Shri. Nahdi and Ms. Bora negotiated a price higher than the market price with the artisans but would not disrupt the local industry. After a brief hiatus from the coronavirus epidemic, the project has sold nearly 1,000 dopees over the past year, with part of the profits going to help Uighur storytelling efforts.
“There is very little emotional investment in the Uighur community, because people do not know who the Uighurs are,” said Mr Nahdi, who hopes the project will help put the Uighur humanity and rich culture at the forefront.
Ms Bora, who recently gave birth to her first child, said she wanted to give her daughter a doppa. She also said that before starting the project, she “felt like a diaspora boy, visiting a bit of a foreigner.” An artisan at a silk factory in Margilan told Ms Bora that she was proud of her interest in her heritage.
Afterwards, Ms. Bora said, “I felt like I was in a place where I could call home.”
