Doppa, a Central Asian Hat, Guides Quest for Uyghur Roots

The woman’s first doppa was embroidered on a bed of roses and intertwined with black leaves – a figure symbolizing beauty, spiritual connection and resistance.

Doppa, a traditional skull cap worn in Central Asia, was given to the woman by Subhi Bora as a daughter by her mother, who is Uighur, a Muslim, Turkic group in the autonomous region of Xinjiang in northwest China.

Ms. Bora, 31, who grew up in Sydney after her parents fled China. She had conflicting feelings about her different cultural identities and she never wore a hat outside the house. But as the oppression of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang has become more brutal in recent years, the crisis has created a sense of urgency to reconnect with its heritage.

This led Ms. Bora to travel to Central Asia in search of the traditional doppa given to her as a child. The journey turned into a storytelling project and an initiative to connect Doppa makers and shoppers online, which has gained momentum in recent months.