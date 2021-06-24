DoT Allots 5G Spectrum To MTNL To Testing 5G Technology

The DoT has also categorically prohibited these companies from using Chinese equipment and technology while allotting spectrum.

New Delhi. The Central Government has allotted 5G spectrum to MTNL for the trial of 5G internet technology in the country. MTNL’s technology partner C-Dot will conduct the trial. Earlier last month, the government had allotted 5G spectrum to Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea and granted a temporary license to start 5G trials.

Also read: Ambani earned 90 crores every hour, Adani’s wealth also increased

According to media reports, 5G technology will be first tested in many other cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Jio will test 5G technology in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Hyderabad, Airtel in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. It is believed that at present 5G testing can take up to six months. During this time the work of procurement of equipment and their installation will also be done.

Also read: Micromax will launch cheap and great smartphone, features revealed before launch

The companies to whom the spectrum has been allotted by the department have been allowed to conduct 5G trials using the technologies of Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT while Jio will use its own technology for 5G testing.

The Central Government’s Department of Telecommunications has allocated spectrum in the 00 MHz band, 3.3-3.6 GHz (GHz) band and 24.25-28.5 GHz band. The Department of Telecom has asked telecom companies to test 5G in small towns and rural areas of the country so that the benefit of latest communication technology can be given to the entire country.

The DoT has also categorically prohibited these companies from using Chinese equipment and technology while allotting spectrum. It is noteworthy that at this time Chinese companies are very ahead in the field of 5G technology, but due to suspicion of data theft and espionage, Chinese companies and their technology have been banned in many countries of the world including America and European countries.