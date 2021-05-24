Dota 2 esports: Final list of 18 teams confirmed for the WePlay AniMajor

After a protracted 2nd season of the Dota Actual Circuit (DPC), the the rest 18 Dota 2 teams for the WePlay AniMajor have been confirmed.

The teams qualifying for the WePlay Animajor have been segregated into three moderately a few tiers based fully on which pickle they achieved the season. These three seeds embody:

Playoffs Seeds – These teams include licensed at the second for the playoff levels of the WePlay AniMajor;

Neighborhood Stage Seeds – These teams include licensed for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor;

Wildcard Seeds – These six teams will battle it out amongst themselves for 2 slots inside the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor.

The wildcard qualification rounds shall be performed on June 2nd and third respectively. The group stage will supply on June 4th with an whole of eight teams collaborating.

This is each factor that Dota 2 followers should be taught about the upcoming WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv.

Dota 2 teams licensed for the WePlay AniMajor

The six teams which may be battling it out for a pickle inside the group stage embody a couple of of the handiest teams that Dota 2 esports has to supply. Ranging from the likes of Crew Secret and Crew Nigma in Europe to Chinese language powerhouses Invictus Gaming and Vici Gaming, the wildcard stage will goal moderately a few prime tier Dota 2 motion for followers to journey.

The six teams are:

Crew Secret

Crew Nigma

Invictus Gaming

Vici Gaming

Execration; and

AS Monaco Gambit.

Shifting on to the Dota 2 teams which include licensed for the group stage of the WePlay AniMajor, the likes of Crew Liquid and Unpleasant Geniuses shall be in motion from June 4th. The six teams which include licensed for the group stage are:

Beastcoast

Unpleasant Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Crew Liquid

Crew Spirit

TNC Predator

The group stage of the WePlay AniMajor is scheduled to appreciate on June Seventh. The organizers include additional confirmed that the playoffs will supply up from June ninth with the Good Closing scheduled for June thirteenth. The six teams which include licensed at the second for the playoffs are:

Alliance

Crew Aster

T1

Virtus Actual

Quincy Crew

NoPing E-Sports activities actions

The Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor is the closing Predominant earlier than The World 10, which is scheduled for August. That selections a prize pool of $500,000, the WePlay AniMajor additionally has an whole of two,700 DPC elements up for grabs. Teams that have not licensed for The World 10 however shall be taking a leer to current a massive chunk of DPC elements to accumulate their pickle inside the very most shifting the esports match inside the historic previous of Dota 2.