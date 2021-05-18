Dota 2 Esports: Why is Mind_Control’s Nature’s Prophet so annoying to play against

Ivan “Mind_Control” Ivanov is one among the many excellent off-laners in Dota 2 historical past. Amongst his signature heroes is Nature’s Prophet.

At The Worldwide 7’s Gigantic Last, Ideas Administration carried out an image-marvelous Nature’s Prophet in Recreation 1. His effectivity pressured Newbee to first-ban the hero within the following video video games. Crew Liquid went on to decide on the game 3-0, making it the becoming whitewash big closing in TI historical past.

Another iconic second would process at The Worldwide 9 Gigantic Finals. Crew Liquid had been going via OG and had been down 1-2. Mind_Control requested captain Kuro “Kuroky” Takhasomi to decide on Nature’s Prophet for him. Kuro infamously refused to enact so, deciding on Omniknight as another.

Liquid would hasten on to lose the game and collection 1-3. Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen constructed an unconventional Diffusal Blade on Gyrocopter. This solely countered Omniknight, rendering Mind_Control pointless for the latter half of the game.

Why is Mind_Control’s Nature’s Prophet so feared in Dota 2?

Nature’s Prophet is a ranged intelligence hero. He can play practically any function within the sport. The hero’s toolkit is mainly based mostly utterly principally spherical his 2nd potential, Teleportation. This potential allows NP to teleport to any level on the plot, making him one among the many most traumatic heroes in Dota 2.

His 1st potential, Sprout, encircles a targeted enemy hero in timber, trapping them. The third potential, Nature’s Name, destroys timber and spawns 2/3/4/5 treants to battle alongside NP. His closing Wrath of Nature is a world nuke that bounces on 18 enemy fashions, dealing rising destroy to each subsequent enemy hit by the spell.

Mind_Control is a menace on this hero. Within the early sport, he can resolve any lane using his micro-abilities. Solely a couple of gamers in Dota 2 can micro-situation up as properly to Mind_Control. The treants spawned by NP give miniature or no gold and experience however deal first fee destroy.

Along with his insane micro-administration potential, Mind_Control can body-block enemy heroes with one treant and deal destroy with the rest. With another give a lift to hero alongside, he can fracture any enemy hero using his treants alone.

Within the mid-slack sport, Mind_Control’s Nature’s Prophet is just about unbeatable. He could probably properly maybe have a come-world presence exhibiting up for each decide-off or battle. He famously carried out a wonderful slash up pushing sport against Virtus Professional at The Worldwide 7.

Nature’s Prophet’s slash up push potential is 2nd to none in Dota 2. Then once more, gamers choose to have an infinite quantity of sport sense and plot consciousness to drag it off. Mind_Control is one among the many becoming slash up-pushers.

Within the sport against Virtus Professional, he took multiple lanes of barracks alone whereas his crew fought. He efficiently baited enemy teleports after which joined the crew battle to natty up the stragglers. His potential to play the “rat” function gained Liquid the game.

His flawless effectivity garnered fairly a little bit of reward from the each analysts and the neighborhood. Many followers considered him one among the many becoming slash up-pushers in Dota 2 since Henrik “AdmiralBulldog” Ahnber.

Mind_Control’s Nature’s Prophet has been one among the many most targeted bans against Crew Liquid and Nigma ever since. Even when the hero turned as soon as out of the meta and underpowered, some groups would ban it whereas taking half in against Mind_Control. He is appropriate that actual on the Dota 2 hero.

