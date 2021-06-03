Dota 2: The International 10 regional qualifier dates revealed

As The Worldwide (TI) 10 inches nearer, Valve launched the dates for the regional Dota 2 qualifiers.

This annual match for Dota 2 is one among the biggest tournaments in up to date Esports. With a rising prize pool each Three hundred and sixty five days, TI amasses a much bigger crowd at any time when. Attributable to the pandemic, The Worldwide 10 received delayed for an entire Three hundred and sixty five days.

The Dota 2 Professional Circuit (DPC) is a Three hundred and sixty five days-lengthy system that includes diversified minor and predominant tournaments, all main as a lot because the eventual TI. The Worldwide has an entire of 18 slots obtainable for the prime groups from each single speak in confidence to take part inside probably the most illustrious annual stand-off of Dota 2 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Out of these 18 slots, 12 are reserved for groups that may qualify all of the sudden through their standings on the DPC leaderboard. The closing six slots will likely be stuffed by groups that are eligible through to the closing regional qualifiers.

Dota 2 regional qualifiers for TI 10

The DPC follows the identical pattern as any assorted championship tour adopted by important Esports titles, equal to Valorant, League of Legends, and so on.

Every minor match, groups, qualify for the predominant ones the put DPC sides are handed out per a crew’s berth on the end of the match. These DPC sides permit each crew to face out from the a lot of. At closing, the prime 12 groups from the DPC tally will settle for a acceptable away invite to The Worldwide 10.

Presently, 4 groups salvage solidified their positions among the many many prime 12 slots for TI 10. They’re:

Unhealthy Geniuses

Virtus. expert

Invictus Gaming

Group Secret

However for the closing six slots, assorted regional qualifiers will likely be held. For these regional qualifiers, one Dota 2 crew from each disclose will qualify for TI 10. The regional qualifiers are for the next areas:

Jap Europe (June 23 – 26)

South The United States (June 23 – 26)

North The United States (June 30 – July 3)

Southeast Asia (June 30 – July 3)

China (June 7 – July 10)

Europe (June 7 – July 10)

Sign In/ Sign As a lot as Reply