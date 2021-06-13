Dota 2 The International 2021: 12 teams get confirmed seats through direct invites

The Internationals, the estimable Dota 2 annual match, begins from fifth August. The choice system in The Internationals entails 12 practice invites. These are the teams that take care of the pinnacle 12 spots on the DPC features leaderboards after two seasons. As a result of the AniMajor strikes to a toss-up between Heinous Geniuses, T1, and PSG.LGD, practice invites for this 12 months’s TI are locked in. The following Dota 2 teams take pleasure in confirmed seats at TI 2021 Heinous Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Virtus.Expert

Quincy Crew

Invictus Gaming

T1

Vici Gaming

Crew Secret

Crew Aster

Alliance

beastcoast

Roar Predator (*2*)

What is the features system?

The DPC features, of path, are an index of a gaggle’s year-prolonged efficiency. That’s the system by which 96 professional teams within the tier-1 professional scene are filtered into 18 teams that take care of half in TI each year.

The Dota 2 annual sports activities actions calendar is cut up into two seasons. Six concurrent Valve-subsidized regional tournaments take care of articulate for the size of the seasons.

These six-week leagues are held between the pinnacle 18 teams of the web page, divided into an higher and reduce division. The two backside teams within the lower division are eradicated from the league on the stop of the season. To allow modern squads to floor on the tier-1 radar, these slots begin up for 2 teams from the Open Qualifiers.

The tip teams within the league tables then mosey toe-to-toe with a Dota 2 Predominant to inspire out the season. This 12 months, we could embrace, ONE Esports Singapore Predominant assist in March concluded the predominant season of DPC.

Why are the practice TI invites locked in now?

Nearing the stop of the 2nd season this 12 months, nice hypothesis arose as to which teams will fetch seats at TI. This uncertain articulate of affairs was created due to the a rigidity of features from the Ninth to thirteenth area on the DPC leaderboards.

South American group Beastcoast did no longer qualify for the playoffs within the AniMajor. Two playoffs seeds, Alliance and Crew Aster, take pleasure in been eradicated from the match, shedding each their higher division and reduce division match-ups.

By the stop of the lower bracket spherical 1 playoffs, 4 Dota 2 professional teams (Alliance, Crew Aster, beastcoasts, Roar Predators) within the Ninth to twelfth area of DPC leaderboards all held 800 features each. They take pleasure in been all out of the AniMajor with no further features. This supposed that anybody of fairly a little bit of lastly leads to the Dota 2 AniMajor playoffs might perchance perchance shift the leaderboard’s stability.

Crew Nigma might perchance perchance’ve doubtlessly secured a practice invite to TI had they made it to the AniMajor gargantuan finals.

Nonetheless, with Nigma’s dismissal after a two-nil whitewash by the arms of Heinous Geniuses, the pinnacle 12 DPC seats are steady.

Which teams take pleasure in up the estimable six slots is as quite a bit because the Dota 2 TI qualifiers this July.

Ticket In/ Ticket As quite a bit as Reply (*12*) (*12*)