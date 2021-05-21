Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor 2021: Qualified teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The WePlay Dota 2 AniMajor might possibly effectively be the ultimate harm on the avenue to The World 10. It is scheduled to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine, from June 2-13.

The match might possibly effectively be the primary time WePlay hosts a Elementary match. Their very high utterly totally different Valve match was the Bukovel Minor in 2020. WePlay occasions have a tendency to be very efficiently obtained by the neighborhood and avid gamers.

The WePlay tournaments have a tendency to be filled with memes and humorous specific. They place no longer rob themselves fats severely and honest to bid a product that the Dota 2 neighborhood can have the benefit of.

The AniMajor might possibly effectively be the second Dota 2 Elementary of the season. Invictus Gaming gained the primary one at The Singapore Elementary. As regional leagues attain their pause, the groups taking fragment in crucial are slowly being printed.

Licensed groups for the season’s ultimate Dota 2 Elementary

16 of the suitable Dota 2 groups will rob half within the Elementary. 4 every and every from China and Western Europe. Three every and every from Southeast Asia and Japanese Europe. Two every and every from North and South The US.

The very high Dota 2 groups from every and every construct of dwelling enter the match within the playoffs. The groups ranked second from every and every construct of dwelling enter the match domestically stage. Finally, the third and fourth-placed groups from WEU and China, and the third-placed groups from SEA and EEU enter the Wildcard Stage.

Groups Licensed for the play-offs

North The US – Quincy Crew Japanese Europe – Virtus Educated Western Europe – Alliance China – Crew Aster Southeast Asia – TBD South The US – TBD

The Southeast Asian slot will go to each TNC Predator or T1. The 2 groups are scheduled to face every and every utterly totally different in a tie-breaker the next day to come.

The South American slot can go to NoPing Esports or Beastcoast. The SA DPC league is no longer accomplished however. The 2 groups in ask face every and every utterly totally different later just lately. If NoPing wins the collection, they are going to qualify for the play-offs. Nonetheless if Beastcoast wins the collection, there shall be a tie-breaking rematch between the groups.

Groups honorable for the Neighborhood Stage

North The US – Putrid Geniuses Japanese Europe – Crew Spirit Western Europe – Crew Liquid China – TBD Southeast Asia – TBD South The US – TBD

The Chinese language slot can go to each Vici Gaming or PSG.LGD. The 2 groups are scheduled to face every and every utterly totally different in a tie-breaker on the twenty third.

The Southeast Asian slot can go to TNC or T1. The loser of their tie-breaker will enter the neighborhood stage.

The South American slot can go to Beastcoast, NoPing Esports, or Convey Predators. If Beastcoast loses their collection in direction of NoPing, they are going to face Convey Predators in a tie-breaker for this slot. If Beastcoast wins the sport, they are going to face NoPing in a rematch the construct the loser will get this slot.

Groups Licensed for the Wildcard Stage

Western Europe – Crew Secret Western Europe – Crew Nigma China – Invictus Gaming China – TBD Japanese Europe – TBD Southeast Asia – TBD

The loser of the Vici Gaming v PSG.LGD match will get the the comfort Chinese language slot.

The Japanese European slot is undetermined. AS Monaco Gambit, Navi, and Crew Recurring can all declare the construct. Monaco and Recurring are presently enjoying in direction of every and every utterly totally different, whereas Navi will face PuckChamp after that. The outcomes of these two fits will resolve the qualifying physique of staff.

The Southeast Asian slot will go to each Execration or Fnatic, who face every and every utterly totally different in a tie-breaker the next day to come.

Winners of the WePlay Dota 2 AniMajor will accomplish $200,000. They will furthermore accomplish 500 DPC components. The harm eight groups will make between 500 and 200 DPC components. These DPC components will resolve which groups get an invite to The World 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The match shall be streamed dwell on WePlay’s legit Dota 2 Twitch channel. The fits will furthermore be accessible to seem for all of the system by way of the Dota 2 shopper on Dota TV.

The match begins on June 2nd at 11: 00 AM UTC.

