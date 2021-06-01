Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor 2021: Where to watch?

Dota 2’s second Basic match of the 300 and sixty 5 days, the WePlay AniMajor, is set to kick off on June 2nd, 2021.

High Dota 2 groups across the enviornment will battle it out throughout the match, which has very honorable DPC (Dota Professional Circuit) Substances on the road. WePlay AniMajor goes to be an awfully highly effective & the ultimate match on the highway to TI10 on August 2021.

WePlay AniMajor has a $500,000 USD prize pool and 2700 Professional Circuit Substances on the road. The eighteen groups attending this match harm up into three sections divisions: 1. Six wildcard seeds, 2. Six staff stage seeds, and three. Six playoff seeds.

Dota 2 followers can look WePlay AniMajor flow into on each Youtube and Twitch

WePlay AniMajor will nearly actually be streamed on each YouTube and Twitch on WePlay’s official channels. Each single day, matches are scheduled to provoke at 13: 00 CET, which interprets to 16: 30 in Indian Equivalent outdated Time.

Earlier tournaments organized by WePlay get pleasure from constantly garnered reward from Dota 2 followers for his or her superb manufacturing mark. Confidently, this anime-themed Basic is now not going to be any various.

WePlay AniMajor goes to benefit from the WePlay Esports Enviornment Kyiv as its venue in Ukraine’s capital metropolis. Sadly, there may maybe be now not going to be a live goal market on the venue, per COVID-associated tips of the native authorities.

The primary two days will gaze the battle between the six wild card groups for the 2 slots to come into the workers stage. Crew stage matches will nearly actually be performed from June 4th to seventh, culminating throughout the playoffs from June ninth to thirteenth.

The Dota 2 groups taking fragment throughout the WePlay AniMajor are:

Wild Card seeds:

AS Monaco Gambit (Jap Europe)

Execration (Southeast Asia)

Invictus Gaming (China)

Personnel Nigma (Western Europe)

Personnel Secret (Western Europe)

Vici Gaming (China)

Crew Stage seeds:

beastcoast (South The US)

Adversarial Geniuses (North The US)

PSG.LGD (China)

Personnel Liquid (Western Europe)

Personnel Spirit (Jap Europe)

TNC Predator (Southeast Asia)

Playoff seeds:

Alliance (Western Europe)

Personnel Aster (China)

NoPing e-sports (South The US)

Quincy Crew (North The US)

T1 (Southeast Asia)

Virtus Professional (South The US)

The detailed construction and schedule of the Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor may maybe effectively maybe be came upon proper right here.

