Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor playoffs schedule and teams

The group phases of the WePlay AniMajor of Dota 2 Official Circuit (DPC) 2021 fairly ended with 12 teams qualifying for the upcoming playoffs which launch from June ninth.

That’s the second and closing main before The Worldwide 10, the best Dota 2 esports event. This being their remaining probability to indicate their worth, securing an exact verbalize on this event is all that issues to the teams.

A complete of 18 teams participated within the remaining main of this DPC season as your whole teams bag prepared for the all-predominant The Worldwide 10. The event featured a wild-card round-robin adopted by a group stage round-robin from which the ultimate 12 Dota 2 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The beginning up 18 Dota 2 teams made out of a distinct of teams from a type of areas as distributed by Valve mandates. The division of teams from every verbalize is:

4 teams every from Western Europe and China

Three teams every from Southeast Asia and Jap Europe

Two teams every from North and South The US

Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor playoffs time desk

The playoffs of the ultimate main of the Dota 2 Official Circuit 2021 could be starting from June ninth, because it incorporates a double-elimination bracket with all video games most important as a lot because the efficient finals being the utterly-of-3 sequence. The efficient finals will characteristic a completely-of-5 sequence.

Whereas six teams had already entered the event securing playoff seeds, the ultimate six needed to battle their association through two consecutive round-robins. Out of the 12 qualifying teams, the higher bracket teams are:

Virtus.professional

Group Nigma

Alliance

PSG.LGD

Group Aster

T1

Quincy Crew

NoPing e-sports

The 4 Dota 2 teams within the decrease bracket are:

Vici Gaming

Group Spirit

TNC Predator

Wicked Geniuses

Alongside with the efficient prize pollof $500,000, this Dota 2 main presents away a complete of 2700 DPC decisions, which, within the conclude, determines the crew standings within the DPC desk. With WePlay AniMajor being the ultimate main of the DPC season and TI 10 being on the horizon, the battle for the all-predominant DPC decisions could be that unparalleled fiercer. The teams are all put of dwelling to current their all in instruct to get their positions within the DPC desk and bag a verbalize invite to TI 10.

