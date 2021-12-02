Double Resignation Shakes Austrian Politics in Aftermath of Scandal
BRUSSELS – Former Austrian scandal-ridden Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Thursday that he was leaving politics. His successor as Chancellor also announced his resignation.
The double departure sparked a new wave of outrage in Austria’s volatile politics, with Mr Kurz abruptly stepping down as chancellor over the past two months.
His successor, Alexander Schellenberg, is a close friend and has served as Foreign Minister. But Mr Kurz left politics and the leader of the ruling Austrian People’s Party, Mr Shellenberg, said he would step down as soon as the new party leader was named, and believed the party leader and chancellor should be one and the same person.
According to Austrian media reports, one of the party’s leaders could be named early Friday, the current interior minister, Carl Nehammer, who has taken a hard line on immigration, is in favor of the job.
Kurz, 35, resigned as chancellor on October 9, amid growing scandals over influence-buying and corruption, which is the subject of a criminal investigation.
He said on Thursday that he wanted to spend more time with his partner and newborn, and claimed that “a new chapter in my life is starting which I can open today.”
But many believe Mr Kurz, one of the world’s youngest democratically elected heads of government in 2017 at the age of 31, will not stay out of politics forever.
Dominating Austrian politics, Shri. Kurz was considered a “Wonder Woozy” – a Wiz boy – and at the age of 27, in 2013, he became Minister of Foreign Affairs.
But his first term as chancellor ended in scandal. He was criticized for allying himself with the far-right Freedom Party. And then in 2019, the Freedom Party became embroiled in a major corruption scandal, the alliance broke down, and Parliament fired Mr Kurz, forcing new elections.
Mr Kurz was re-elected in 2019, but his most recent trouble came from his own party, which has been accused of paying newspapers for favorable coverage.
In October, prosecutors ordered raids on the Chancellery and the finance ministry, investigating allegations that Mr Kurz and party insiders used public money to carry out referendums designed to enhance their image and then made lucrative public advertisements in the Asterreich, tabloid newspaper. So it will publish the poll and give the assistant coverage. The ads cost 1.3 million euros, or about $ 1.5 million.
Mr. Kurz and nine other individuals and three organizations are under investigation. Mr Kurz denies any wrongdoing, just like the newspaper.
In resigning as Chancellor, Mr. Kurz retained the leadership of the party and the party’s parliamentary group. Mr. Kurlenberg, 52, a happy former diplomat and former State Department spokesman before becoming Secretary of State, was considered a placeholder in Mr. Kurz’s policies until Mr. Kurz’s name was cleared and he returned to office.
Mr Kurz’s decision to step down from politics made Mr Shellenberg’s resignation inevitable.
In a statement issued early Thursday evening, Mr Shellenberg said: “I firmly believe that both positions – the head of government and the leader of the Austrian party with the most votes – will soon be held by the same person again. Therefore, as soon as the relevant syllabus within the party is finalized, I will make available the post of Chancellor. ”
Mr Kurz drew his own epitaph – albeit temporarily – Thursday. “I am not a saint or a criminal, I am a person of strength and weakness,” he said. As a politician, he said, “you also have a constant feeling that you are being hunted.”
