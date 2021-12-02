Double Resignation Shakes Austrian Politics in Aftermath of Scandal

BRUSSELS – Former Austrian scandal-ridden Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Thursday that he was leaving politics. His successor as Chancellor also announced his resignation.

The double departure sparked a new wave of outrage in Austria’s volatile politics, with Mr Kurz abruptly stepping down as chancellor over the past two months.

His successor, Alexander Schellenberg, is a close friend and has served as Foreign Minister. But Mr Kurz left politics and the leader of the ruling Austrian People’s Party, Mr Shellenberg, said he would step down as soon as the new party leader was named, and believed the party leader and chancellor should be one and the same person.

According to Austrian media reports, one of the party’s leaders could be named early Friday, the current interior minister, Carl Nehammer, who has taken a hard line on immigration, is in favor of the job.