Double Shooting In Queens Leaves 1 Dead – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting in North Corona, Queens on Monday night left one man dead and another one badly hurt.

The incident happened on 94-01 37th Ave., at around 8 p.m.

Police said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was shot in the chest and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.