‘Double standards’: TV host Trevor Noah on CNN’s Nigeria’s Twitter ban coverage

‘Double requirements’: TV host Trevor Noah on CNN’s Nigeria’s Twitter ban coverage



South African author, tv host and political commentator Trevor Noah has criticised the American information platform Cable Community Information (CNN) for its coverage of Nigeria’s Twitter ban, calling it “double requirements”.

Noah, in a monologue on the June 7 episode of ‘Every day Present’, stated he didn’t take care of the best way CNN anchor Michael Holmes described Nigeria through the community’s coverage of the nation’s latest Twitter ban.

Holmes, in his episode, talked about Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari banning Twitter and prosecuting Nigerians who try to make use of it, and described Nigeria as “a rustic suffering from kidnappings, extremists and bandits”

Watch the video right here:

Nigeria’s president simply banned Twitter in his nation. Trump have to be jealous as hell. pic.twitter.com/AmRIISZ9G7 — The Every day Present (@TheDailyShow) June 8, 2021

Noah, within the now-viral episode of the present, began off with a hilarious take on the ban and what it means for the nation. Because the episode progressed, it featured a portion of the CNN coverage and the best way Holmes launched the subject.

“Okay, as an African enable me to say what the f—,” Noah exclaimed. “I imply sure, that’s all true. However nonetheless, what the f—? You by no means hear a international information anchor speaking about the USA that manner.”

The host then went on to faux he was an African information anchor speaking about the USA. With a video filter finishing his look with a spec, Noah defined that America isn’t any higher.

“America is a rustic suffering from faculty shootings, extremism and failing infrastructure… however the authorities desires to boost the worth of postage stamps,” Noah joked, in a faux accent.

He additionally took the chance to say former US President Donald Trump and his battle with Twitter. The forty fifth president of the US is presently banned from Twitter, Fb and almost all social media platforms within the US for posts that had been deemed to incite violence.

Whereas many believed that the CNN headline was ‘the reality’, others stated it was unprofessional on the anchor’s half to make a biased commentary. Check out how individuals reacted to the episode right here:

Nicely the CNN’s introduction is the TRUTH. — ™𝐋𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐗𝐈𝐕→ 🪐🌿 (@9000XIV) June 9, 2021

The introduction is all details however then it didn’t even seize the entire thing. — Ayo. (@OmoObaSooko) June 9, 2021

So true the best way the CNN launched Nigeria subtly creates a unfavourable bias nevertheless true…however not one thing they’d do whereas introducing their very own nation. — Joshua (@bayfella) June 9, 2021

That introduction is shameful @CNN — Ladipo R-Williams #PoliticsOfEquity (@TrueNaijaboi) June 9, 2021

I don’t actually know learn how to really feel about this.

I’m numb. — Vlad (@AbiodunOmonijo) June 9, 2021

That headline was a bomb — Col. محمد (@khanofkhans_) June 9, 2021

That CNN introduction ache meeeeeee ooooo. Sigh! — 💕Star Lady💕 (@Lacuteeee) June 9, 2021

Should you want content material for the remainder of the yr undergo information clippings simply from early this yr alone. — I’m Child (@ChiziSandra) June 8, 2021

This man simply destroys information headlines in essentially the most hilarious methods attainable — THE MAJESTY👑 OF AFRICA (@_Majestyjoshua) June 8, 2021

Trevor,you’re a stable one. — OdogwuBlackanaki (@shittuweezi) June 10, 2021