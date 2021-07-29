Douglas Chrismas, Gallery Owner, Arrested on Embezzlement Charge

LOS ANGELES – Art dealer Douglas Chrismas, who has decades of experience discovering major artists and an equally long history of not paying artists in full for their sales, has been arrested on charges of embezzlement.

Chrismas, 77, surrendered to FBI agents on Tuesday and was released on $ 50,000 bail. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison. The trial date has been set for September 21.

The indictment, filed on March 16, 2020, was unsealed on Tuesday. In it, Chrismas is accused of redirecting approximately $ 265,000 of funds from the bankruptcy of Ace Gallery, which he opened in Los Angeles in 1967, to a separate company he owned.

Chrismas bankruptcy attorney Jonathan Shenson did not respond to requests for comment this week and it was not clear who represented Chrismas in the criminal case.