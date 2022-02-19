Downed Power Lines Cause Several Car Fires In Hackensack – Gadget Clock
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — High winds resulted in several cars catching fire in Hackensack on Friday.
Firefighters say power lines knocked down by the wind landed on several parked vehicles just after 1 a.m. on Arcadia Road.
Crews had to wait for PSE&G to cut the power before putting out the fire.
No one was hurt, and no buildings were damaged.
