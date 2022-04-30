Downed wire causes brush fire in Milan
MILAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday night around 5:20 p.m., the Milan Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a wire burning in the road on Academy Hill Road. Chief Mizgier and Assistant Chief Gomm arrived and confirmed a wire was actively burning in the street causing a brush fire.
The brush fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished by firefighters on the scene. As a result of the downed wire, a hole was burned in the road.
Units remained on the scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians after the fire.
#Downed #wire #brush #fire #Milan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.