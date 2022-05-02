Downed wires after Edison crash create nightmare commute on Amtrak, New Jersey Transit



EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) — It was a nightmare morning for Amtrak and New Jersey Transit riders after a car accident downed power lines in Edison early Monday.

Amtrak service was suspended between New York City and Philadelphia after the car crashed into a utility pole on Talmage Road around 2 a.m.

Crews raced to fix the problem, but it took hours before service began being restored just before 1 p.m.

All Acela trains were canceled, while Keystone Service and Northeast Regional trains were either canceled or terminating in Philadelphia.

New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor rail service was suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY.

New Jersey Coast Line service is subject to up to 45-minute delays in both directions.

The driver in the crash was treated and released.

