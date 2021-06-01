Download Air Force Group X & Y CASB Merit List @ airmenselection.cdac.in





IAF Group X & Y Merit List 2021: Indian Air Force has launched a provisional choose record for Group Y (Tech and Non-Tech) Trades (Besides IAF (S) and Musician Trades) and Group X (Tech) Trades (Besides Schooling Teacher) Star November 2020 January 2021 for Consumption 02/2021. Candidates who appeared within the IAF Group X & Y can now obtain the choose record by the official web site of IAF.i.e.airmenselection.cdac.in.

The benefit record has been uploaded on the official web site within the type of a PDF. Candidates can obtain IAF Group X & Y Merit List 2021 by clicking on the supplied hyperlink given beneath.

The provisional choose record is displayed as per the benefit place of the candidates and it consists of extra candidates than the precise emptiness to cater for a deficiency that will come up on the day of enrolment as a consequence of Absenteeism, Medical Unfitness, Unwillingness and so on. The candidates ought to be aware that the provisional record isn’t assured enrolment.

As per the discover launched by the IAF, enrolment of the candidate might be strict as per the benefit place topic to availability of vacancies, Medical Health, Not exceeding the higher age restrict for enrolment i.e. 21 years as on date of enrolment {Apart from Schooling Instructors, Musician trades and Serving NCs(E)}, Validity of PSL.

Candidature of candidates towards whom ‘CSV’ (Certificates Topic to Verification) is annotated within the Remarks column is provisional. The candidates are required to provide authentic certificates to the involved CO, ASC BY 10 July 2021 failing which the candidature is liable to be cancelled.

The enrolment List might be printed tentatively on 10 July 2021 and directions for a similar might be printed within the column ‘Directions for the Candidates’ on the primary web page of the Enrolment List. Change of dates if any within the publishing of Enrolment List can be notified on CASB web site www.airmenselection.cdac.iaf.in.

IAF Group X Merit List

IAF Group Y Merit List