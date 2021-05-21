Download Answer Key, Cut-Off for Prelims Exam @recruit.barc.gov.in





BARC Work Assistant End result and Answer Key 2021: habha Atomic Analysis Centre (BARC) has launched the outcome, cut-off and reply key of Stage-1 (Preliminary Take a look at) for the put up of Work Assistant (WA) on its official web site – recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates who’ve appeared appeared in Stage-1 (Preliminary Take a look at) and screened-in for Stage-2 (Superior Take a look at) for the put up of Work Assistant/A shall be knowledgeable by their registered e-mail IDs The candidates are suggested to verify their electronic mail which they offered so as to verify the outcome.

BARC Answer Key Hyperlink is given under. All candidates who appeared within the BARC Work Assistant on 21 February 2021 can obtain BARC Work Assistant Answer Key from the official web site i.e. barc.gov.in or by the hyperlink under:

Class Minimize-off mark Normal 138 EWS 135 OBC 134 SC 127 ST 117

Candidates who’re certified within the BARC WA Prelims Exam will now seem subsequent stage of recruitment course of i.e. BARC Work Assistant Stage 2 Exam

Go to official web site of BARC – recruit.barc.gov.in Click on on the hyperlink – ‘End result and Answer keys of WA/A Stage1 held on 21.02.2021′ Download BARC Work Assistant Answer Key PDF Verify solutions

BARC Work Assistant Recruitment is being carried out to refill 74 vacancies